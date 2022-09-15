Geeta Basra To Make A Big Comeback To Films After 6 Years

Geeta Basra who was last seen in ‘Bhaiyyaji Superhit’ and ‘Second Hand Husband’ is all set to make a comeback with her upcoming film, ‘Notary’. The actress is pretty excited about the film and is looking forward to working with Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee (of ‘Kahaani’ fame).

Geeta Basra had been out for a vacation. Talking about the same, she says, “It was an incredible trip, we ended up spending some quality time with each other. With Bhajji’s busy schedule and Hinaya’s school, we rarely get to do this.”

Smoothly into the conversation, Basra lays it out that she is going to make a big comeback and that too after 6 long years. She adds, “Now with my upcoming film we don’t know when we would get a chance like this. Even during Hinaya's Diwali vacations, I am shooting. So, with these five days off, I made it a point that we go on a family holiday and we made the most of it.”

For the unversed, Geeta Basra was on a maternity break for the past few years and is all set to face the cameras again. ‘Notary’ is directed by Pawan Wadeyar and produced by Shabbir Boxwala. It is expected to go on floors again from October. But before that, the actress is spending some quality time with her family in Dubai. The actress shared some adorable pictures from her vacation and the fans can't stop gushing over them.