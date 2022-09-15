Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Geeta Basra To Make A Big Comeback To Films After 6 Years

Geeta Basra announces her comeback to films after 6 years and she will be seen in Shabbir Boxwala's next, where she will be seen opposite Parambrata Chatterjee.

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra
Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Sep 2022 2:10 pm

Geeta Basra who was last seen in ‘Bhaiyyaji Superhit’ and ‘Second Hand Husband’ is all set to make a comeback with her upcoming film, ‘Notary’. The actress is pretty excited about the film and is looking forward to working with Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee (of ‘Kahaani’ fame).

Geeta Basra had been out for a vacation. Talking about the same, she says, “It was an incredible trip, we ended up spending some quality time with each other. With Bhajji’s busy schedule and Hinaya’s school, we rarely get to do this.”

Smoothly into the conversation, Basra lays it out that she is going to make a big comeback and that too after 6 long years. She adds, “Now with my upcoming film we don’t know when we would get a chance like this. Even during Hinaya's Diwali vacations, I am shooting. So, with these five days off, I made it a point that we go on a family holiday and we made the most of it.”

For the unversed, Geeta Basra was on a maternity break for the past few years and is all set to face the cameras again. ‘Notary’ is directed by Pawan Wadeyar and produced by Shabbir Boxwala. It is expected to go on floors again from October. But before that, the actress is spending some quality time with her family in Dubai. The actress shared some adorable pictures from her vacation and the fans can't stop gushing over them.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actress Film Actress Indian Actress Former Actress Actress Comeback Bollywood Comeback Comeback Film Geeta Basra Harbhajan Singh Mumbai Bombay India
