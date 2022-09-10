Saturday, Sep 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Gayathrie Shares Interesting Info On Her Death Scene In 'Vikram'

Actress Gayathrie, who played one of the important characters of director Lokesh Kanakaraj's blockbuster 'Vikram', celebrated the film completing 100 days in theatres by sharing an interesting piece of information on her dying scene in the film.

Gayathrie
Gayathrie Instagram/ @gayathrieshankar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Sep 2022 2:40 pm

Actress Gayathrie, who played one of the important characters of director Lokesh Kanakaraj's blockbuster 'Vikram', celebrated the film completing 100 days in theatres by sharing an interesting piece of information on her dying scene in the film.

Taking to Instagram, the actress said: "When an actor performs a dying scene in a movie, it is customary to take a shot of them waking up and smiling at the camera. Somewhat like telling the universe that the scene was just acting and that the actor is alive and well.

"While shooting for my scene in 'Vikram' we forgot to take that shot. Pressed for time, we couldn't move the lighting set up either. So, we got innovative and took these. To everybody asking, unga thala enga, Inga paarunga da!"

The actress also shared a couple of pictures, one in which her face is covered and the next in which she is seen standing next to director Lokesh Kanagaraj, sporting a smile.

Actor Kamal Haasan has also reacted with happiness to the news of the film completing a 100-day run in theatres. On Saturday, he shared an audio clip, expressing his gratitude to fans for the film's success.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Gayathrie Shankar Vikram Movie Kamal Haasan Lokesh Kanakaraj Vikram Box Office India Polution Tamil Cinema India
NEXT MATCH
TBC
VS
TBC
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cyrus Mistry Death: Mercedes Interim Report Says Car Brakes Were Applied 5 Seconds Before Crash

Cyrus Mistry Death: Mercedes Interim Report Says Car Brakes Were Applied 5 Seconds Before Crash

‘Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva’ Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Visually Epic Actioner Is Marred By A Forced Love Story

‘Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva’ Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Visually Epic Actioner Is Marred By A Forced Love Story