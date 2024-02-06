Gangster Drama Film 'OG', Starring Pawan Kalyan, Set To Hit Big Screen On September 27

With major portions of the film shot in Mumbai and Hyderabad, the film is said to have great action drama, including high-octane sequences. In the movie, Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi will be seen locking horns.

Announcing the official release date, DVV Entertainment unveiled a poster featuring Pawan Kalyan standing next to a car, holding a piping hot glass of tea with the caption ’They Call Him ‘OG.’