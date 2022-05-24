Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Gagan Dev Riar To Headline Hansal Mehta's 'Scam 2003' Based On Adbul Karim Telgi

After the success of ‘Scam 1992’, the show's makers have now come up with a sequel called ‘Scam 2003’, starring actor Gagan Dev Riar. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta will work as showrunner and filmmaker Tushar Hiranandani will be the director.

Gagan Dev Riar To Headline Hansal Mehta's 'Scam 2003' Based On Adbul Karim Telgi
Gagan Dev Riar And Hansal Mehta Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 May 2022 5:57 pm

Theatre actor Gagan Dev Riar has been roped in to play the lead role in ‘Scam 2003: The Telgi Story’, the makers announced on Tuesday. Hansal Mehta, who delivered the critically-acclaimed first part ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’, will serve as the showrunner and direct alongside Tushar Hiranandani.

The upcoming season, produced by Applause Entertainment in association with StudioNext, will tackle the 2003 Stamp Paper fraud by Abdul Karim Telgi.

Gagan, who has acted in films like ‘Sonchiriya’ and Netflix series ‘A Suitable Boy’, will be essaying the role of Telgi. Applause Entertainment announced Gagan's casting in a clip shared on its official Twitter page.

“Telgi has been found. Starring Gagan Dev Riar as Telgi, produced by Applause Entertainment in association with StudioNext, Scam 2003: The Telgi Story will be helmed by showrunner Hansal Mehta and director Tushar Hiranandani. Casting by Mukesh Chhabra. Streaming Soon, only on @sonylivindia #Scam2003,” the post read.

Related stories

After ‘Scam 1992’s Massive Success, Hansal Mehta Starts Shoot For 'Scam 2003'

Hansal Mehta’s 'Scam 1992' Leads IMDb’s Top 10 Indian Web Series Of 2020 List

OTT Platforms Are A Blessing, Says ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’ Actors

The new season will chronicle the life of Telgi, a fruit-seller born in Khanapur in Karnataka, and his journey to becoming the mastermind behind one of the most ingenious scams in India.

Gagan Dev Riar And Adbul Karim Telgi
Gagan Dev Riar And Adbul Karim Telgi Instagram

It is adapted from the Hindi book ‘Reporter Ki Diary’ penned by journalist and news reporter Sanjay Singh, who is credited with breaking the story of the scam.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Bollywood Actress Film Actor Film Actress Web Series Upcoming Web Series Scam 1992 Scam 2003 Pratik Gandhi Gagan Dev Riar Hansal Mehta Tushar Hiranandani Harshad Mehta Abdul Karim Telgi Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Hilton Lacks The Ambition To Dominate India's Hotel Industry

Why Hilton Lacks The Ambition To Dominate India's Hotel Industry

2nd Test: SL Finish Day 2 At 143/2 Vs BAN

2nd Test: SL Finish Day 2 At 143/2 Vs BAN