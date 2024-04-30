From 'The 8 Show' To 'The Midnight Romance In Hagwon', Here's A List Of K-Dramas Set To Premiere In May

Starring Go Kyung-pyo and Kang Han-na, the series is about a radio announcer who starts blurting out whatever comes to his mind without thinking because of his disorder and his synergy with a variety show writer who goes to great lengths to create entertaining programs. Releasing on May 1, it will be available to stream on JTBC and Netflix, with episodes airing every Wednesday and Thursday at 20:50 (KST).