From 'The 8 Show' To 'The Midnight Romance In Hagwon', Here's A List Of K-Dramas Set To Premiere In May

May has a lot to offer when it comes to K-Dramas. With exciting game shows and heartfelt romances to adrenaline filled thrillers to stomach churning comedies, there’s something in store for all kinds of audiences.
Here’s a list of all the new releases in May from South Korean makers, and where and when you can watch them.
‘Frankly Speaking’
Starring Go Kyung-pyo and Kang Han-na, the series is about a radio announcer who starts blurting out whatever comes to his mind without thinking because of his disorder and his synergy with a variety show writer who goes to great lengths to create entertaining programs. Releasing on May 1, it will be available to stream on JTBC and Netflix, with episodes airing every Wednesday and Thursday at 20:50 (KST).
‘The Atypical Family’
Starring Jang Ki-yong, Chun Woo-hee, Go Doo-shim, and Claudia Kim, the series follows a super powered family who lose their abilities due to illness, but their lives change dramatically when they meet a mysterious woman. Releasing on May 4, it will be available to stream on JTBC, with episodes airing every Saturday and Sunday at 22:30 (KST).
‘The Midnight Romance in Hagwon’
Starring Jung Ryeo-won and Wi Ha-joon, the series delves into a heart-warming romance between an experienced cram school teacher and a peculiar student who reappears after ten years, igniting unexpected feelings in her heart. Releasing on May 11, it will be available to stream on TVING, with episodes airing every Saturday and Sunday at 21:2o (KST).
‘Crash’
Starring Lee Min-ki, Kwak Sun-young, Heo Sung-tae, Lee Ho-chul, and Moon Hee, the series is about the Traffic Crime Investigation Team, which has been largely overlooked by others, specializing solely in the investigation of car-related offenses. Releasing on May 13, it will be available to stream on ENA, with episodes airing every Monday and Tuesday at 22:00 (KST).
‘Dare to Love Me’
Starring Kim Myung-soo and Lee Yoo-young, the series narrates a gentle love story between a knowledgeable and kind scholar and a woman who is weary of being treated thoughtlessly. Releasing on May 13, it will be available to stream on KBS2, with episodes airing every Monday and Tuesday at 22:10 (KST).
‘Uncle Samsik’
Starring Song Kang-ho, Byun Yo-han, Lee Kyu-hyung, Jin Ki-joo, and Seo Hyun-woo, the series is set in the tumultuous 1960s and showcases the strong friendship between two men who vow to pursue their dreams together. Releasing on May 15, it will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.
‘The 8 Show’
Starring Ryu Jun-yeol, Chun Woo-hee, Park Jeong-min, Lee Yul-eum, Park Hae-joon, Lee Zoo-young, Moon Jeong-hee, and Bae Seong-woo, the series is about eight individuals, who are confined in a concealed space divided into eight floors, as they engage in a game show, where they accumulate money as time progresses. Releasing on May 17, it will be available to stream on Netflix.
‘Connection’
Starring Ji Sung, Jeon Mi-do, Kwon Yul, and Kim Kyung-nam, the series is about a talented detective from the narcotics team, who after being addicted to drugs, starts investigating the death of his friend, only to discover secrets about their friendship and how it changed over 20 years. Releasing on May 24, it will be available to stream on SBS TV, with episodes airing Friday and Saturday at 22:00 (KST).
‘Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella’
Starring Pyo Ye-jin and Lee Jun-young, the series is about a social club manager who, despite facing harsh realities, pursues her dream of becoming Cinderella, and a chaebol heir who doesn’t believe in the concept of love. With an exact release date not been confirmed yet, it will be available to stream on TVING and Paramount+ in some regions.
