Bollywood celebrities including Anil Kapoor and veteran actress Shabana Azmi took to social media to mourn the death of singer Lata Mangeshkar who breathed her last on February 6 in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.

Actress Kangana Ranaut wrote on her Instagram story: "What a loss!! India's most beautiful voice is gone!! There will never be another Lataji."

Actor Anil Kapoor said he was heartbroken but "blessed to have known and loved this incredible soul.

Heartbroken, but blessed to have known & loved this incredible soul...Lataji holds a place in our hearts that will never be taken by anyone else. That's how profoundly she has impacted our lives with her music.

May she rest in peace & light up the heavens with her brightness 🙏🏻

Taking to Twitter, veteran actress Shabana Azmi thanked the late singer.

Lataji ..our national treasure no more ..her voice lit up our lives , gave us solace when we were sad , gave strength when we were low..Thank you Lataji and RIP🙏🙏🙏

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar and her legacy, actor Shahid Kapoor thanks the legendary singer. “An icon a legend .. words will always fall short. Thank you for your glorious voice Lata ji. It will resonate worldwide for generations to come. RIP.”

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar was deeply saddened and posted a picture on Instagram.

Actresses and sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor wrote in their story “Rest in glory”.

Actress Dia Mirza, who shared a vintage photograph of the late singer and wrote "Our Bharat Ratna."

Lata Mangeshkarji’s voice will always be India’s voice. Our glorious nightingale of India. Our Bharat Ratna.



Om Shanti 🙏🏻🙏🏻

Actress Hina Khan took to twitter and paid her tribute to the late singer.

Shayad Phir iss janam mai mulakaat ho na ho.. #LagJaaGale

There will be no one like you #latamangeshkar Ji..No one..

Rest in peace 🙏 Om Shanti..

prayers and condolences 💐

The ‘Queen of Melody’ was laid to rest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park with full state honours. Actor Amitabh Bachchan and his daughter Shweta Bachchan arrive to pay their last respect to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar at her residence 'Prabhukunj' in Mumbai. Actor Shah Rukh Khan also attented the late singers funeral.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor visited the hospital earlier and she also attended the funeral. Lyricist Javed Akhtar and Ashutosh Gowariker were also present at the funeral of the singer. Among others were Actor Anupam Kher and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.

Mangeshkar was hospitalised in early January after testing positive for Covid-19 and being diagnosed with pneumonia. She was hospitalised to the intensive care unit due to moderate symptoms. After showing minor indications of progress, the singer was removed off the ventilator around January 28.After showing signs of improvement recently, her health condition deteriorated on Saturday.

On January 27, her official Twitter handle was updated with a statement that read, “Lata didi continues to be in ICU at Breach Candy hospital, Mumbai under treatment. She has been given a TRIAL of extubation (off the invasive Ventilator) this morning. Presently, she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. We thank each one for your prayers and good wishes.”

As per reports the singer breathed her last at 8:12 am on Sunday (February 6).