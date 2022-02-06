Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
RIP Lata Mangeshkar: From Shabana Azmi To Kangana Ranaut, Bollywood Mourns The Legendary Singers Death

Bollywood actors mourn the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar as they took to social media and paid tributes.

Lata Mangeshkar died in Mumbai on February 6. Instagram

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 6:53 pm

Bollywood celebrities including Anil Kapoor and veteran actress Shabana Azmi took to social media to mourn the death of singer Lata Mangeshkar who breathed her last on February 6 in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. 

Actress Kangana Ranaut wrote on her Instagram story: "What a loss!! India's most beautiful voice is gone!! There will never be another Lataji."

Actor Anil Kapoor said he was heartbroken but "blessed to have known and loved this incredible soul. 

Taking to Twitter, veteran actress Shabana Azmi thanked the late singer.

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar and her legacy, actor Shahid Kapoor thanks the legendary singer. “An icon a legend .. words will always fall short. Thank you for your glorious voice Lata ji. It will resonate worldwide for generations to come. RIP.” 

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar was deeply saddened and posted a picture on Instagram.

Actresses and sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor wrote in their story “Rest in glory”.

Actress Dia Mirza, who shared a vintage photograph of the late singer and wrote "Our Bharat Ratna."

Actress Hina Khan took to twitter and paid her tribute to the late singer.

The ‘Queen of Melody’ was laid to rest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park with full state honours. Actor Amitabh Bachchan and his daughter Shweta Bachchan arrive to pay their last respect to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar at her residence 'Prabhukunj' in Mumbai. Actor Shah Rukh Khan also attented the late singers funeral.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor visited the hospital earlier and she also attended the funeral. Lyricist Javed Akhtar and Ashutosh Gowariker were also present at the funeral of the singer. Among others were Actor Anupam Kher and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.

Mangeshkar was hospitalised in early January after testing positive for Covid-19 and being diagnosed with pneumonia. She was hospitalised to the intensive care unit due to moderate symptoms. After showing minor indications of progress, the singer was removed off the ventilator around January 28.After showing signs of improvement recently, her health condition deteriorated on Saturday.

On January 27, her official Twitter handle was updated with a statement that read, “Lata didi continues to be in ICU at Breach Candy hospital, Mumbai under treatment. She has been given a TRIAL of extubation (off the invasive Ventilator) this morning. Presently, she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. We thank each one for your prayers and good wishes.”

As per reports the singer breathed her last at 8:12 am on Sunday (February 6).

People light candles to pay tribute to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at Sant Pashupatinath Vedic School, in Patna. Lata Mangeshkar passed away at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai.

Celebs, Fans Pay Final Respects To Lata Mangeshkar On Her Funeral

Indian cricket team players celebrate after beating England in the U19 Cricket World Cup finals. India won for the fifth time.

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022: India Beat England For Fifth Title

