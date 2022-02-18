From Saif Ali Khan to Shahid Kapoor, B-town fathers Who Took Time Off To Spend With Their Families To Welcome Little Ones

New fathers in the celebrity sphere are proving that taking an official leave to welcome the arrival of a newborn is not exclusively a mother's job. Setting some serious dad goals are these B-town dads who never fail to impress us with their actions.

Imran Khan

When his daughter Imaara was born, Imran Khan took paternity leave and put his career on hold, making him one of the few actors to do so. “It was snowing in Europe. Avantika saw snow for the first ime in her life. We were in a place where Hitler held the 1936 Olympics and it is one of the best skiing destinations in Germany. On this vacation, there was no question of doing anything as as adventurous as skiing because Avantika is in the family way. Our baby is due between June 8 and 17 (2014). This is the period the doctors have indicated," Imran said while addressing the media.



Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan had given birth to a baby boy on February 21, 2021. Saif was working on Raja Krishna Menon’s Chef when Saif went for his break. Speaking about his break, Raja had then shared: “Saif last shot for the film (remake of Hollywood movie ‘Chef’) on December 12. He will resume the shoot by mid-January.” “We should be done by December but may leave a few scenes for later so that Saif gets a break to be with his baby," he further added.

Kunal Kemmu

Speaking about paternity leave when Soha was expecting, Kunal had shared with DNA: “I will be caught up with the promotions of the film, but I do believe that a short leave is necessary, or else I will be in trouble later. I really look forward to spending a significant amount of time with the baby. I have decided to take time out even though we are going to have a rigorous schedule during the promotions of the film.” On September 29, 2017, the couple had their first child, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Shahid Kapoor

Actor ShahidKapoor also went on paternity leave when Mira Rajput was pregnant with their first child, Misha. When his wife was expecting their second child, in an interview with Mid-Day, Sasha said, "During Misha's birth [in 2016], I took a couple of months off. This time too, I was negotiating to take a month-long break, but things didn't work out. I will get only a week off from work. It is too short a duration, but such are the circumstances." He further said, "I am self-employed, so I think I have more freedom [to take leaves as per my convenience]. If I don't want to work for a certain period, I can do that. Having said that, life is all about finding the right balance."



Karan Johar

A man known for launching many people's careers entered a new chapter in his life when he welcomed his twins, Roohi and Yash, into the world through surrogacy. The dynamic director has expressed his delight and gratitude for the arrival of his two children in his life on several occasions. When his twins were born, Karan was all smiles and delight, and he was on a two-month paternity leave.