From Rupali Ganguli to Jennifer Winget: Five Highest Paid TV Actresses

With the growing popularity of TV shows, many TV stars have increased their per-episode fee. Here is a list of top five highest paid Indian TV actresses in today's time.

Actresses Rupali Ganguly and Jenifer Winget - Instagram

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 8:24 pm

Television is the most watched medium in the country and the fanbase for Indian television shows is at par with Bollywood movies. There's no denying that when it comes to entertainment, the small screen delivers in spades. In the last few decades, the Indian television industry has grown tremendously. Given their popularity, Indian TV stars command a high per-episode fee, and some even earn more in TV shows than they do in Bollywood.

Here is a list of five highest earning television actresses in the current time.

Rupali Ganguli

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Actress Rupali Ganguly has done some really commendable work on television, from playing Monisha Sarabhai in the sitcom ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ to portraying Anupamaa in the daily soap ‘Anupamaa’. Ganguly has now reportedly become the highest-paid television actress as a result of the success of her show ‘Anupamaa’. Not only that, but she now earns more money than any of her co-stars, having increased her fees from Rs 1.5 lakh per episode when the show first began to Rs 3 lakh per episode now.

Hina Khan

Actress Hina Khan is one of the most well-known faces in Indian television, best known for her roles as Akshara in Star Plus's ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and Komolika in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’.  Besides acting, she was a contestant on Salman Khan's reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss 11’ in 2017, where she finished as the first runner-up. Apart from that, she was the first runner-up in Rohit Shetty's ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8’ competition. Khan is said to be paid between 1.5 and 2 lakhs per episode, according to reports.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya made her television acting debut for Doordarshan. She rose to national prominence after appearing in Zee TV's drama fiction ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhann’ and Star Plus's ‘Ye Hai Mohabbatein’ as Dr Ishita Bhalla. She's also been a part of the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 8' and has hosted several award shows. Tripathi also competed in the recently concluded show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ and came in second place. She is said to charge anywhere between Rs. 1 and 1.5 lakhs per episode.

Sakshi Tanwar

Actress Sakshi Talwat is a well-known name in the television industry. She has worked in the television industry for nearly 22 years. Tanwar's success is attributed to one of India's most popular soap operas, ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’, for which she reportedly earns around Rs 1.25 lakh per episode.

Jennifer Winget

Actress Jennifer Winget, a television diva, is known for her attractive appearance. ‘Saraswatichandra’, ‘Beyhadh’, and ‘Bepannah’ are just a few of the popular serials in which she has appeared. Winget made her acting debut as a child actor in ‘Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya’ when she was only 12 years old. She went on to work in a number of Indian television shows as an adult. According to reports, her per-episode pay is Rs 1 lakh.

