From Kareena Kapoor To Kajal Aggarwal: Actresses Who Encouraged Body Positivity During Pregnancy

Indian celebrities are often the centre of attention for their fans. Indian actresses, especially during their pregnancy, garner a lot of attention from the audience. This attention is sometimes in form of admiration while sometimes in the form of trolling. Recently actress and soon-to-be mom, Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu faced trolling on her body during pregnancy. She slammed the trolls and came up to speak about body positivity during pregnancy.

With times changing many norms and believes have changed. Women no longer hide within the four walls of their homes during their pregnancies. Women nowadays flaunt this best gift of womanhood with zeal. It all began with Bollywood. While previous generations of actresses avoided media attention when they were expecting, today's actresses proudly display their baby bumps. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Surveen Chawla, here’s a list of five Bollywood actresses who flaunted their pregnancy with pride and set examples for many.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has constantly made headlines during her pregnancy for breaking stereotypes. The actress, who mother of two sons Taimur and Jeh with husband Saif Ali Khan, has been an ambassador of body positivity throughout both her pregnancies. The actress in several occasions flaunted her baby bump in stylish dresses and asking women to feel good about the process of becoming a mother. She also endorsed yoga and healthy eating habits.

Lisa Haydon

Actress and model Lisa Haydon welcomed her third baby in July 2021. The actress made headlines when she posed in a bikini for the cover of Elle Magazine, beautifully flaunting her baby bump. The actress during all her pregnancies has endorsed the love for one’s body. When she was pregnant with her first child, Jack, in 2017, she decided to make pregnancy fashionable by gracing a magazine cover. The magazine supported 'The Love Your Body Issue,' which aimed to break down stereotypes about a woman's body while also promoting a fit lifestyle at the age of 40. Haydon referred to her pregnancy avatar as being in the "best shape of her life."

Anushka Sharma

Actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli announced pregnancy in August 2020 and welcomed daughter Vamika in January 2021. Through the course of her pregnancy, Sharma was seen posting pictures flaunting her baby bump on her social media. The actress expressed constant gratitude to the changes happening to her body. She mentioned about how pregnancy gets you closer to your body and makes you more accepting. The actress has time and again stressed over mental well being during the process and the importance to stay happy.

Lara Dutta

When the ex-Miss Universe was expecting her first child with husband Mahesh Bhupathi, she seemed to have no reservations about flaunting her adorable baby bump. Dutta is one of the few celebrity moms who has created a fitness video for expectant mothers. This drew a lot of attention, and the actress set a good example for future mothers (s). Dutta put a lot of emphasis on taking care of one’s body during pregnancy through self-care, exercise, and good food.

Surveen Chawla

The ‘Sacred Games’ actress announced her pregnancy in 2018 with husband Akshay Thakker. The actress had announced the news through a heartfelt post on her social media handle. Chawla too flaunted her baby bump with utmost grace on several occasions. She emphasized on how things change during pregnancy and the entire process makes you feel like a queen. She referred to pregnancy being a blessing to any woman and how it refines you as a person.