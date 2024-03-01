From 'Chicken Nugget' To 'Wonderful World' - March Into The World of Captivating K-Dramas This Month

Starring Kim Nam-joo, Cha Eun-woo, Kim Kang-woo and Im Se-mi, the series revolves around a hurt mother who, faced with the failure of the legal system after the unfortunate loss of her son, takes matters into her own hands to seek justice and revenge. Releasing on March 1, it will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar and MBC TV, with episodes airing every Friday and Saturday at 21:50 (KST).