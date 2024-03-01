From 'Chicken Nugget' To 'Wonderful World' - March Into The World of Captivating K-Dramas This Month

Looking for something new to binge-watch? Worry not; K-Dramas have you covered throughout the month. With a perfect mix of mystery, thriller, drama, and comedy, there’s plenty in store for all types of enthusiasts.
Here’s a list of all the new releases in March from South Korean makers, and where and when you can watch them.
‘Wonderful World’
Starring Kim Nam-joo, Cha Eun-woo, Kim Kang-woo and Im Se-mi, the series revolves around a hurt mother who, faced with the failure of the legal system after the unfortunate loss of her son, takes matters into her own hands to seek justice and revenge. Releasing on March 1, it will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar and MBC TV, with episodes airing every Friday and Saturday at 21:50 (KST).
‘Queen of Tears’
Starring Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won, the series delves into the relations of a married couple going through a huge crisis. Releasing on March 9, it will be available to stream on Netflix and tvN, with episodes airing every Saturday and Sunday at 21:20 (KST).
‘The Midnight Studio’
Starring Joo Won, Kwon Nara, Yoo In-soo, and Eum Moon-suk, the series narrates the story of an edgy photographer managing a photo studio dedicated only for the deceased. Releasing on March 11, it will be available to stream on Genie TV, ENA, and HiTV, with episodes airing every Monday and Tuesday at 22:00 (KST).
‘Chicken Nugget’
Starring Ryu Seung-ryong, Ahn Jae-hong and Kim Yoo-jung, the series follows a father’s struggles as he tries to rescue his daughter, who set foot in a mysterious machine and transformed into a chicken nugget, with the help of a man who has romantic feelings for her. Releasing on March 15, it will be available to stream on Netflix.
‘Let’s Get Caught by the Neck’
Starring Kim Ha-neul, Yeon Woo-jin and Jang Seung-jo, the series takes us on a journey of a reporter who is suspected of being a murderer and tries to uncover the truth to clear his name. Releasing on March 18, it will be available to stream on KBS2, with episodes airing every Monday and Tuesday at 22:10 (KST).
‘The Beauty and the Devoted’
Starring Lim Soo-hyang and Ji Hyun-woo, the series is a mushy love story between an actress who faces a sudden downfall and a rookie producer’s efforts to help her rise to the top out of his love for her. Releasing on March 23, it will be available to stream on KBS2, with episodes airing every Saturday and Sunday at 19:55 (KST).
‘Hide’
Starring Lee Bo-young, Lee Moo-saeng, Lee Chung-ah, and Lee Min-jae, the series explores the life of a woman who embarks on a quest to find her husband, who disappears without a trace, and unravels the secrets she wasn’t prepared to face behind his disappearance. Releasing on March 23, it will be available to stream on Coupang Play and JTBC, with episodes airing every Saturday and Sunday at 22:30 (KST).
‘The Resurrection of the Seven’
Starring Um Ki-joon, Lee Joon, Yoon Tae-young, Hwang Jung-eum, Lee Yu-bi, Yoon Jong-hoon, Lee Jung-shin, the series, which marks the second season of the hit 2023 revenge drama, is coming back. Releasing on March 29, it will be available to stream on SBS TV, with episodes airing every Friday and Saturday at 22:00 (KST).
Which K-Drama are you eagerly waiting for? Let us know.