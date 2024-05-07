Art & Entertainment

'Freedom At Midnight' Cast To Feature Global Talents Luke McGibney, Andrew Cullum

The upcoming streaming series 'Freedom at Midnight', based on the eponymous book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins, stars an array of international talents.

Advertisement

Instagram
Luke McGibney, Andrew Cullum Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The upcoming streaming series 'Freedom at Midnight', based on the eponymous book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins, stars an array of international talents.

The makers of the show revealed the international lineup on Tuesday, which includes Luke McGibney, Andrew Cullum, Richard Teverson, Alistair Finlay, and Cordelia Bugeja.

McGibney and Bugeja will play the last Viceroy and Vicereine of India, Lord Louis Mountbatten and Lady Edwina Mountbatten, respectively.

Sharing his thoughts on portraying Lord Louis Mountbatten, Luke McGibney stated, "As Mountbatten, I step into the shoes of a pivotal figure in India’s history. Mountbatten’s role during the transfer of power and partition was both profound and controversial. It’s a fascinating challenge to tap into the complexities of a character who wielded immense influence during a critical period. From his tenure as the last Viceroy of India to the tumultuous aftermath of partition, 'Freedom at Midnight' allows us to explore his relationships and decisions that altered the course of nations."

Advertisement

The series explores the motivations, conflicts, and sacrifices of key figures such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Talking about the casting, director Nikkhil Advani said: "One of the biggest regrets that we had during the making of 'Rocket Boys' was not being able to cast the international actors from the UK/US. Covid-19 and lockdown prevented us from doing that. When we started the casting of 'Freedom at Midnight,' we were determined to correct that. Lord Louis Mountbatten, and his wife, Lady Edwina Mountbatten, played integral roles that determined the outcome of the partition of the subcontinent."

Advertisement

"Then of course, there are Wavell and Radcliffe. Men that changed the course of modern-day India. We were determined to use iconic footage and pictures of some seminal moments. And so, we had to get the actors who not only physically resembled these historical figures but those who would challenge the super Indian actors we had cast," he added.

The series is produced by Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani) in association with StudioNext and Sony LIV.

'Freedom at Midnight' will soon debut on Sony LIV.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Woman's Body Found In Noida University's Water Tank; Husband, Mother-In-Law Key Suspects
  2. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: 20 New Fires Over Past 24 Hours, Govt Uses Aerial Firefighting; NDRF Deployed | Details
  3. ED Arrests Jharkhand Minister's Secretary, Aide After Recovering Rs 32 Crore Cash From Latter's House
  4. Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Between Security Forces And Terrorists Underway In Kulgam
  5. Uttarakhand Forest Fire | In Pics
Entertainment News
  1. Arshad Warsi On 'Munna Bhai 3': Left The Franchise On Interval, It Needs To End
  2. 'Freedom At Midnight' Cast To Feature Global Talents Luke McGibney, Andrew Cullum
  3. 'Wonder Woman 3’ Director Patty Jenkins Reveals The Gal Gadot-Starrer Isn't Likely To Happen
  4. Salman Khan House Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Fifth Accused From Rajasthan
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'souza Cast Their Vote, Say ‘It Is An Important Day’
Sports News
  1. Met Gala 2024, Athletes On Red Carpet: Check Out The Look Of Your Favourites
  2. Sports LIVE Updates: Victor Wembanyama Is NBA Rookie Of The Year; Man Utd Lose 0-4 To Crystal Palace
  3. DC Vs RR, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals 'Can Beat Any Team' - Ricky Ponting
  4. National Women's Hockey League: Bengal And Odisha Register Fighting Wins
  5. IND Vs USA, T20 World Cup: Nisarg Patel Eager To Face Off With Virat Kohli And Co
World News
  1. Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet Was All About John Galliano
  2. Israeli Tanks Enter Southern Gaza Town Of Rafah: Palestinian, Egyptian Officials
  3. Penelope Cruz Channels Vintage Chic In Chanel At Met Gala Red Carpet
  4. Boeing Calls Off Its First Astronaut Launch Because Of Valve Issue On Rocket
  5. Lana Del Rey Is On Theme In Alexander McQueen At Met Gala 2024, Pays Homage To Iconic 2007 Look
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 | Highlights: Top Updates From Third Phase Of Voting
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase
  3. MET Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt Dazzles In A Hand-Embroidered Custom Sabyasachi Saree With Massive Train
  4. Met Gala 2024 Co-Chairs Looks: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, And Anna Wintour Shine In Stunning Ensembles
  5. Election Commission Asks Political Parties To Remove Fake Content Within 3 Hours Of Noticing
  6. Met Gala 2024: Isha Ambani Exudes Floral Elegance In A Hand-Embroidered Couture Sari Gown From Rahul Mishra
  7. Lana Del Rey Is On Theme In Alexander McQueen At Met Gala 2024, Pays Homage To Iconic 2007 Look
  8. Met Gala 2024: BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim Takes Everyone By Surprise As She Bares Midriff In A Wrap-Around Dress