For 'Jamnapaar' Role Raghu Ram Improvised Dialogues, Got Into A Particular Physique

Divulging more details about Rajat, Raghu said he is the hallmark of success for Shanky (played by Ritvik Sahore). "His life is alluring and all things glittery, but all that glitters is not always gold, after all. We all aspire to reach places and scale new heights of success. At the same time, we often get riddled with doubt along the journey. But to see someone who hails from the same background as you, make it big in life is truly inspiring," he said. Raghu concluded by saying, "Similarly, for Shanky, Rajat Thapar is that inspiration. Just like him, Rajat too comes from Jamnapaar and makes a big name for himself in South Delhi." The aspirational drama offers a glimpse into the world of Shantanu Bansal a.k.a. Shanky. The show features Srishti Ganguli Rindani, Ankita Sahigal, and Varun Badola in pivotal roles. 'Jamnapaar' is streaming on Amazon miniTV.