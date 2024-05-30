Art & Entertainment

For 'Jamnapaar' Role Raghu Ram Improvised Dialogues, Got Into A Particular Physique

Actor Raghu Ram, who plays Rajat Thapar in the show 'Jamnapaar', shared that the character is very close to his heart, and revealed that he had to improvise the dialogues extensively to portray himself authentically and get into a particular physique for the role.

Raghu Ram
Raghu Ram Photo: X
Known for anchoring and directing 'MTV Roadies', Raghu opened up about his preparation for the role in the web series 'Jamnapaar', and said in a statement: "This character is very close to my heart, as I relate to Rajat on more levels than one. So, I didn't have to prepare much for this character." "However, I needed to peel off the layers of Rajat’s complex personality to sink my teeth into his skin. While rehearsing the dialogue, I’d improvise a lot to portray him authentically. In addition to that, I was also expected to get into a particular physique for playing this role, something I’ve never done for any other role in the past," shared Raghu.

Divulging more details about Rajat, Raghu said he is the hallmark of success for Shanky (played by Ritvik Sahore). "His life is alluring and all things glittery, but all that glitters is not always gold, after all. We all aspire to reach places and scale new heights of success. At the same time, we often get riddled with doubt along the journey. But to see someone who hails from the same background as you, make it big in life is truly inspiring," he said. Raghu concluded by saying, "Similarly, for Shanky, Rajat Thapar is that inspiration. Just like him, Rajat too comes from Jamnapaar and makes a big name for himself in South Delhi." The aspirational drama offers a glimpse into the world of Shantanu Bansal a.k.a. Shanky. The show features Srishti Ganguli Rindani, Ankita Sahigal, and Varun Badola in pivotal roles. 'Jamnapaar' is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

