Five TV Shows That Explored The Zombie World Well

Supernatural beings have always intrigued the minds of audiences and have been a territory of creative freedom for filmmakers. Time and again directors have given out movies and shows that have taken the audiences through leaps of excitement and curiosity. Recent Korean Series ‘All Of Us Are Dead’ has been doing rounds for its unique depiction of ‘zombies’ through a zombie apocalypse. It is a zombie thriller starring Yoon Chan Young, Park Ji Hoo, Cho Yi Hyun, Park Solomon, and Yoo In Soo. The storey follows a group of students trapped in their school during a zombie apocalypse, based on Joo Dong Geun's Naver webtoon 'Now at Our School.' As they fight to stay alive and survive against all odds, their friendship and moral values are on the line.

It is not the first time when filmmakers have taken this topic to make interesting content. Here are top five zombie-based web series that you can watch before tuning in to ‘All Of Us Are Dead’.

‘Santa Clarita Diet’

‘Santa Clarita Diet’ is a Victor Fresco-created horror comedy streaming television series starring actors Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant. Fresco, along with Barrymore, Olyphant, Aaron Kaplan, Tracy Katsky, Chris Miller, Ember Truesdell, and Ruben Fleischer, serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series follows Joel and Sheila Hammond, a husband-and-wife real estate team whose mundane lives are turned upside down when Sheila begins to show signs of being a zombie. Sheila's befuddled family tries to find a cure for her illness while dealing with the consequences, such as her newfound desire for human flesh and a radically altered personality that is more primal and impulsive.

‘The Walking Dead’

‘The Walking Dead’ is an American post-apocalyptic horror television series based on Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard's comic book series of the same name, which together form the core of ‘The Walking Dead’ franchise. The show stars a large ensemble cast as survivors of a zombie apocalypse who are trying to stay alive while being attacked by zombies known as 'walkers.' With the fall of modern civilization, however, these survivors are forced to interact with other human survivors who have formed groups and communities with their own set of laws and morals, which can lead to open, hostile conflict.

‘Ash vs. Evil Dead’

Filmmakers Sam Raimi, Ivan Raimi, and Tom Spezialy created the American comedy horror television series ‘Ash vs Evil Dead’. It's set in Sam Raimi's ‘Evil Dead’ universe, and Bruce Campbell reprises his role as Ash Williams from the first three films. The series takes place roughly 30 years after the events of the first three ‘Evil Dead’ films, and it serves as a continuation of that trilogy. Ash Williams works as a stock boy at the ‘Value Stop’. Pablo, his friend, and Kelly, the object of Pablo's affections, both work at the store. Since returning from 1300 AD at the end of ‘Army of Darkness’, Ash appears to have done very little with his life, and he begins the series living in a trailer and drinking alone in bars. However, Ash will soon have to abandon his mundane existence and reclaim his role as a hero by taking up arms and confronting the titular ‘Evil Dead’. Pablo and Kelly make the decision to join him on his mission to save humanity.

‘iZombie’

Filmmakers Rob Thomas and Diane Ruggiero-Wright created the American supernatural procedural crime drama series ‘iZombie’. It's based on Chris Roberson and Michael Allred's comic book series of the same name, which was published by DC Comics' Vertigo imprint. The series began airing on March 17, 2015, and ended on August 1, 2019, after five seasons. It follows the exploits of Olivia Liv Moore (Rose McIver), a Seattle Police Department medical examiner who assists in the investigation of murders by eating the victims' brains and temporarily inheriting their memories and personalities.

‘In the Flesh’

Actor Luke Newberry stars in the supernatural drama series ‘In the Flesh’. Dominic Mitchell wrote and created the show, which premiered on March 17, 2013, with three one-hour episodes in the first season. The drama follows reanimated teenager Kieren Walker and his return to his hometown after the events of ‘The Rising’, the show's take on a zombie apocalypse.