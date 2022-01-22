There is something romantic and captivating about a kidnapped girl falling in love with her abductor, and that's why Bollywood treats their audience with stories revolving around ‘Stockholm Syndrome’.It is a condition in which hostages express empathy and have positive feelings toward their captors. Filmmakers use this twisted plot and the audience no doubt has loved those movies. Critically Bollywood has also been slammed for romanticising certain serious issues and syndromes. Here are five movies in which Stockholm Syndrome has been romanticized.

'Highway'

To avoid being tracked by the police, Mahabir (Randeep Hooda) continues to relocate Veera (Alia Bhatt) across numerous cities and hilly regions in North India after abducting her. Veera finds serenity and a newfound independence as the days pass, and she grows familiar with her captor to the point where she tells Mahabir about the tragedies of her past. At one point Veera hides from the cops who were her only way back home. Veera falls in love with Mahabir and intends to live in the hills for the rest of her life.

'Raavan'

Mani Ratnam directed the action-thriller ‘Raavan’, which was released in 2010. Beera (Abhishek Bachchan), a low-caste tribal leader, kidnaps Ragini Sharma (Aishwarya Rai), the wife of the superintendent of police. After hearing Beera's narrative, Ragini falls in love with him and develops a soft corner for him throughout the film. Ragini even tries to save Beera from the gunshots in the end but then there is a plot twist.

'Kidnap'

'Kidnap' is an action-thriller film from 2008. As a form of retaliation, Kabir Sharma (Imran Khan) kidnaps Vikrant Raina's only daughter Sonia Raina in New York. Sonia falls in love with Kabir and, despite the fact that she has the chance to flee, she does not. There is a storyline twist in the ending, Sonia survives the abduction and Kabir gets his revenge and then what follows is unexpected.

'Pinjar'

‘Pinjar’ is a movie released in 2003. The plot centres around two people who have been involved in a series of family feuds. Rashid (Manoj Bajpayee) kidnaps Puro (Urmila Matondkar) and holds her captive for a while in order to put an end to this. Puro falls in love with Rashid during the course of the film, and they eventually reunite in the end. Bajpayee won the Special Jury National Award for this movie.

'Hero'

‘Hero’ is a remake of the 1983 blockbuster movie of the same name. Radha Mathur (Athiya Shetty) is kidnapped by Mumbai gangster Sooraj Kaushik (Sooraj Pancholi). In the movie Radha falls in love with Sooraj up to an extent where she jumps into the river with him when her brother comes to rescue her. After a series of twists and turns, Radha marries her captor, Sooraj.