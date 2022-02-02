From 'Spider Man: No Way Home' To 'The 355': Five Highest Grossing Movies In January

The first month of the year is already over and there is a lot happening. The movie industry too has been coming up with new projects and has been successful in keeping the audiences engaged. Some very interesting projects came up the way in the month. January was a busy month at the Indian box office. There was a constant battle between movies to get the top position.

As February starts, it is interesting to see that hollywood movies have performed way better at the Box Office. Here is a look at the five highest grossing movies in January.

‘Spider Man: No Way Home’

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is a 2021 American superhero film co-produced by Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man. It is the 27th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the sequel to ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ (2017) and ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ (2019) (MCU). Jon Watts directed the film, which was written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, Marisa Tomei, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire star alongside Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man. The movie had a gross income of $162,905,039 (12,18,04,09,766.03 INR) worldwide.

‘Scream’

‘Scream’ (also known as ‘Scream 5’) is a 2022 American slasher film written by James Vanderbilt and directed by Radio Silence (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett). The film is the fifth in the ‘Scream franchise’. Despite being billed as a reboot; the film is a direct sequel to ‘Scream 4’ (2011) and the first in the franchise to be directed by Wes Craven since his death in 2015. At the start of the closing credits, the film is dedicated to Craven. Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, and Jack Quaid star in the film, which also stars Marley Shelton, Skeet Ulrich, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell, who return from previous instalments. The movie had a gross income of $62,014,414 (4,63,68,17,734.78 INR) worldwide.

‘Sing 2’

‘Sing 2’ is a computer-animated musical comedy film directed by Illumination and released by Universal Pictures in 2021. Garth Jennings wrote and directed the film, which was co-directed by Christophe Lourdelet. It is the sequel to ‘Sing’ (2016). Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Jennings, Peter Serafinowicz, Jennifer Saunders, and Nick Offerman reprise their roles from the first film in this sequel. Bobby Cannavale, Spike Jonze, Pharrell Williams, Halsey, Chelsea Peretti, Letitia Wright, Eric André, Adam Buxton, and Bono all lend their voices to new characters in the sequel. ‘Sing 2’ includes songs from a variety of artists, the majority of which are performed diegetically, as in the previous film. The movie had a gross income of $44,126,965 (3,29,94,83,490.46 INR) worldwide.

‘The King’s Man’

Matthew Vaughn directs ‘The King's Man’, a spy action-comedy film set in 2021, based on a screenplay by Vaughn and Karl Gajdusek and a storey by Vaughn. The film serves as a prequel to 2014's ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service’ and 2017's ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’. It is the third instalment in the ‘Kingsman’ film series, which is based on the comic book ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service’ by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. The film stars Ralph Fiennes (who also serves as one of the executive producers), Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance, and is set during World War I and the formation of the ‘Kingsman’ organisation. The movie had a gross income of $14,367,505 (1,07,42,94,267.61 INR) worldwide.

‘The 355’

The ‘355’ is a spy film directed by Simon Kinberg in 2022, based on a storey by Theresa Rebeck and a screenplay by Theresa Rebeck and Kinberg. Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, Diane Kruger, and Lupita Nyong'o star in the film as a group of international spies tasked with stopping a terrorist organisation from starting World War III. Also starring are Edgar Ramirez and Sebastian Stan. Agent 355, the codename of a female spy for the Patriots during the American Revolution, inspired the title. The movie had a gross income of $13,019,850 (97,33,96,535.62 INR) worldwide.