Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

From 'Spider Man: No Way Home' To 'The 355': Five Highest Grossing Movies In January

As the first month of the year has ended, here is a report of which were the five highest grossing movies in the Indian Box Office.

From 'Spider Man: No Way Home' To 'The 355': Five Highest Grossing Movies In January
Five Highest Grossing Movies at the Box Office in January | IMDb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 11:16 am

The first month of the year is already over and there is a lot happening. The movie industry too has been coming up with new projects and has been successful in keeping the audiences engaged. Some very interesting projects came up the way in the month. January was a busy month at the Indian box office. There was a constant battle between movies to get the top position.

As February starts, it is interesting to see that hollywood movies have performed way better at the Box Office. Here is a look at the five highest grossing movies in January.

Related stories

Ranveer Singh Starrer '83' Struggles At Box Office, 'Spiderman: No Way Home' Continues To Soar High

Disney Files Lawsuit To Retain Control Over Spiderman And Other Marvel Superheroes

Is Tom Holland's Spiderman The Best Ever Live Version of The Web-Slinger

‘Spider Man: No Way Home’

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is a 2021 American superhero film co-produced by Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man. It is the 27th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the sequel to ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ (2017) and ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ (2019) (MCU). Jon Watts directed the film, which was written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, Marisa Tomei, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire star alongside Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man. The movie had a gross income of $162,905,039 (12,18,04,09,766.03 INR) worldwide.

‘Scream’

‘Scream’ (also known as ‘Scream 5’) is a 2022 American slasher film written by James Vanderbilt and directed by Radio Silence (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett). The film is the fifth in the ‘Scream franchise’. Despite being billed as a reboot; the film is a direct sequel to ‘Scream 4’ (2011) and the first in the franchise to be directed by Wes Craven since his death in 2015. At the start of the closing credits, the film is dedicated to Craven. Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, and Jack Quaid star in the film, which also stars Marley Shelton, Skeet Ulrich, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell, who return from previous instalments. The movie had a gross income of $62,014,414 (4,63,68,17,734.78 INR) worldwide.

‘Sing 2’

‘Sing 2’ is a computer-animated musical comedy film directed by Illumination and released by Universal Pictures in 2021. Garth Jennings wrote and directed the film, which was co-directed by Christophe Lourdelet. It is the sequel to ‘Sing’ (2016). Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Jennings, Peter Serafinowicz, Jennifer Saunders, and Nick Offerman reprise their roles from the first film in this sequel. Bobby Cannavale, Spike Jonze, Pharrell Williams, Halsey, Chelsea Peretti, Letitia Wright, Eric André, Adam Buxton, and Bono all lend their voices to new characters in the sequel. ‘Sing 2’ includes songs from a variety of artists, the majority of which are performed diegetically, as in the previous film. The movie had a gross income of $44,126,965 (3,29,94,83,490.46 INR) worldwide.

‘The King’s Man’

Matthew Vaughn directs ‘The King's Man’, a spy action-comedy film set in 2021, based on a screenplay by Vaughn and Karl Gajdusek and a storey by Vaughn. The film serves as a prequel to 2014's ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service’ and 2017's ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’. It is the third instalment in the ‘Kingsman’ film series, which is based on the comic book ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service’ by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. The film stars Ralph Fiennes (who also serves as one of the executive producers), Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance, and is set during World War I and the formation of the ‘Kingsman’ organisation. The movie had a gross income of $14,367,505 (1,07,42,94,267.61 INR) worldwide.

‘The 355’

The ‘355’ is a spy film directed by Simon Kinberg in 2022, based on a storey by Theresa Rebeck and a screenplay by Theresa Rebeck and Kinberg. Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, Diane Kruger, and Lupita Nyong'o star in the film as a group of international spies tasked with stopping a terrorist organisation from starting World War III. Also starring are Edgar Ramirez and Sebastian Stan. Agent 355, the codename of a female spy for the Patriots during the American Revolution, inspired the title. The movie had a gross income of $13,019,850 (97,33,96,535.62 INR) worldwide.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Highest Grossing Movies Box Office Collection Spider-Man Scream Sing 2 The King's Man The 355
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Jacqueline Fernandez Broke Into Tears On The Final Day of 'Ram Setu' Shoot

Jacqueline Fernandez Broke Into Tears On The Final Day of 'Ram Setu' Shoot

'Bigg Boss 15': Shamita Shetty Takes A Dig At Winner Tejasswi Prakash

Thandiwe Newton Slams Sean Penn On Remarks On American Men

'Bigg Boss 15' Runner-up Pratik Sehajpal Receives A Gift From Salman Khan

Ananya Panday Reveals Her Family's Reaction After Watching Intimate Scenes in 'Gehraiyaan'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Actress Mouni Roy being showered with yellow flowers from family and friends at the ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Haldi Celebrations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil Floods: Landslides And Heavy Rains Cause Dozens OF Deaths

Japan's Yuika Sugasawa celebrates after scoring a goal during the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 match between Japan and Thailand in Mumbai.

AFC Women's Asian Cup: Japan, South Korea, China, Philippines Enter Semis