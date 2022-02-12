Five Classic Love Stories Which Would Appeal To Every 90's Kid

February is the month of love and couples have already started making special plans for Valentine’s Day. Bollywood has been a great inspiration to couples when it comes to expressing their love. Bollywood is known for its romances and has a collection of beautiful love stories.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, here are five classic Bollywood romances that you can revisit with your partner as you celebrate the day of love this year.

'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge'

Filmmaker Aditya Chopra's directorial debut, ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’, starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles, defined love for the generation of the 1990s and remains one of the most popular romantic films even today. The 1995 film vividly captured the imagination of every romantic couple, from the snowy terrains of Switzerland to the yellow fields of Punjab. Beautiful melodies such as 'Tujhe Dekha To’, ‘Mere Khwabon Mein’, and ‘Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko' were composed by composer duo Jatin-Lalit for ‘DDLJ’. The film is one of the longest running films in the Indian cinema history.

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,' directed by Karan Johar, starred actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. In the 1998 film, actors Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan also played pivotal roles. The plot weaves together two love triangles separated by years. The first half of the film follows friends on a college campus, while the second half follows a widower's young daughter as she attempts to reconnect her father with an old friend. Jatin-Lalit provided an eclectic soundtrack, from the title track to the soulful 'Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee.'

'Veer-Zaara'

Bollywood romance king, Shah Rukh Khan romancing actress Preity Zinda in an eternal Indo-Pak love story was the subject of Yash Chopra's romantic drama, ‘Veer-Zaara’ which spanned over 22 years. The music of Madan Mohan was the film's standout feature. The perfect ensemble of the movie consisted of actors Manoj Bajpayee, Rani Mukerji, Kirron Kher, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. The movie conveyed the idea of eternal love and the hardships that come across one’s way.

'Mohabbatein'

Aditya Chopra 2000’ directorial ‘Mohabbatein’ had a stellar cast of actors Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Preeti Jhangiani. It tells the story of Narayan, the strict principal of Gurukul college, whose daughter Megha commits suicide after he opposes her relationship with Raj, the college's music teacher. Raj joins three Gurukul students and their love interests in defying Narayan's anti-love stance.

'Dil Toh Pagal Hai'

The 1997 musical romantic film, directed by Yash Chopra, was a love quadrangle starring actors Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Akshay Kumar. Music composer Uttam Singh's soundtrack, which includes songs like 'Dil To Pagal Hai,' 'Arre Re Arre,' and 'Dholna,' will make you fall in love all over again, and the brilliantly choreographed dance sequences in the movie will captivate you even after twenty-five years.