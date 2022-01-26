Five Best Movies of Ravi Teja To Watch On His Birthday

Ravi Teja, the Telugu actor, turns 54 today, January 26. The actor, who has a large fan base, has won several awards for his outstanding performances in Tollywood films. Teja made his acting debut in 'Karthavyam' as a supporting actor (1990). His acting abilities were recognised in the 1999 film 'Nee Kosam'.

In 1999 and 2002, he received the Nandi Special Jury Award for his performances in 'Nee Kosam' and 'Khadgam'. Teja also won the state Nandi Award for best actor for his performance in 'Neninthe' (2008). The actor's filmography is full of commercially successful films. Some of these films have also been remade in different languages. As the actor cebrates his 54th birthday, here are five of his top-rated movies that you shouldn’t miss.

'Vikramarkudu' (2006)

The film is directed by SS Rajamouli and revolves around a fearless police officer who puts an end to a goon's reign of terror. Teja played two characters in the film. Anushka Shetty, Amit Tiwari, and Vineet Kumar also played pivotal roles in ‘Vikramarkudu’. The film was a box office success and was remade in several languages. The film was the third highest grossing Telegu film in 2006, with a run of 100 days in theatres. This movie has been remade in Hindi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Tamil, and Kannada. The Hindi remake of this film was titled 'Rowdy Rathore', and it starred Akshay Kumar.

'Neninthe' (2008)

The film follows the journey of an aspiring film director and his struggle to advance his career. Puri Jagannadh directed the film. Teja plays the lead, with actress Siya Gautham making her debut as the female lead. Music producer, Chakri, was in charge of the music. Despite performing averagely at the box office, the film received three Nandi Awards. The film eventually became a cult classic in Telugu cinema. In Hindi, the film is titled ‘Ek Aur Vinashak’ (2009) and in Tamil, it is titled ‘Natchathiram’. The other cast involved in the movie include Venu Madhav, Krishna Bhagavaan, Rama Prabha, Brahmanandam.

'Kick' (2009)

Teja plays an 'adrenaline junkie' in this action-packed film. Ileana d'Cruz and Shaam also play important roles in the film. Teja's chemistry with Ileana in the film was praised by viewers. The film was a commercial success, and it was later remade in Hindi with Salman Khan in the lead role. Surender Reddy has directed the action-comedy film, which is based on a story by Vakkantham Vamsi. The film has also been remade in Tamil as ‘Thillalangadi’ (2010), Malayalam as ‘I Love Me’ (2012), and Kannada as ‘Super Ranga’ (2014). ‘Kick 2’, directed by Reddy and starring Teja, was released in 2015

Balupu (2013)

Ravi Teja, Prakash Raj, and Shruti Haasan play pivotal roles in the Telugu action film. People praised Teja's acting abilities in the film, as well as his chemistry with Prakash Raj. The plot revolves around the characters of Haasan and Teja falling in love, but an old enemy from Teja's past threatens to derail their relationship. Gopichand Malineni directed the film, which was produced by Prasad Vara Potluri under his PVP cinema banner. ‘Balupu’ was a box office success. The movie was remade in Bengali in 2015 with a title ‘Herogiri’.

'Raja The Great' (2017)

The film is directed by Anil Ravipudi and tells the story of a blind man who refuses to let his disability hold him back. The plot revolves around Teja's efforts to protect an orphaned woman from villains and reunite her with her relatives.The film, produced by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, marks the debut of Teja's son Mahadhan as a child actor. The film, which was released worldwide on October 18, 2017, was a commercial success, grossing more than 50 crore and becoming Teja's one of the highest-grossing films to date.