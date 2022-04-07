First Song From Naga Shaurya's 'Krishna Vrinda Vihari' To Release On April 9

Actor Naga Shaurya will next be seen in Anish R Krishna directorial ‘Krishna Vrinda Vihari’. The film produced by Ira Creations is currently in its post production phase.

The makers are determined on taking the film to another level and have started promotional campaigns as well.

The movie’s teaser was released recently and got positive response from the industry. The USP for the film is going to be the youthful and enthralling chemistry between the leads Naga Shaurya and Shirley Setia.



The film will embark on its musical journey with the audiences from April 9. Romantic melody ‘Varshamlo Vennella’ will be the first song that will be released on the same day. Setia is seen giving a loving hug to Naga Shaurya in the song’s poster.



The music is provided by Mahati Swara Sagar.



Cinematography is handled by Sai Sriram while editor is Tammiraju. The distinct rom-com is produced by Usha Mulpuri and presented by Shankar Prasad Mulpuri.



As of now, ‘Krishna Vrinda Vihari’ is all set to release on April 22.