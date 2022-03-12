Saturday, Mar 12, 2022
Jorugaa Husharugaa's First Look Poster Unveiled

‘Thank You Brother’ fame Viraj Ashwin is starring in a youthful entertainer titled ‘Jorugaa Husharugaa’.

Updated: 12 Mar 2022 9:59 pm

Actor Viraj Ashwin, who was seen in ‘Thank You Brother’ is presently doing another project titled ‘Jorugaa Husharugaa’. Directed by Anu Prasad the film, is produced by Nireesh Thiruveedula under Shikhara & Akshara Arts banner as Production No 1. The movie's first look poster was released today. (March 12).

Besides revealing the first look poster of the movie, the film's title has also been released. The poster sees the actor carrying his besties on a massive pen. Going by the title logo and the poster, the story revolves around education and earning. The poster surely makes a good impression.

Pujita Ponnada, Sonuu Thakur, Madhunandhan, Siri Hanmanth, and Krazy Khanna are the other lead cast, while Sai Kumar, Rohini, Brahmaji, Chammak Chandra, Satish Sarepalli, and Gemini Suresh will be seen in important roles.

Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor of the movie.

