Filmmaker Guneet Monga On Joining International Jury of Asia Pacific Screen Awards: Glad To Be A Representative Of Our Cinema

National-award-winning filmmaker Guneet Monga has been elected to the jury for the upcoming Asia Pacific Screen Awards 2022 which is set to take place on November 11.

Guneet is known for her voice as a female producer who has always backed films with innovative stories, has strived to discover new talent, and constantly worked with newer & first-time filmmakers to tell unique stories in languages from across India. The committee has selected Guneet alongside Egyptian screenwriter, Mohamed Hefzy, director and actor Numan Acar, popular Australian filmmaker Sophie Hyde and acclaimed Sri Lankan filmmaker Vimukthi Jayasundara. The jury is part of the international jury that will select the award winners including Best Film, Screenplay, Cinematograph, Performance, and Film.

On being selected as the jury, Guneet said, “I’m grateful to the members of the Asia Pacific Screen Academy to have considered and made me part of the jury for 2022. It’s an incredible initiative by the Academy in Australia and it gives me immense pleasure to be representing India. Our cinema is known to churn out incredibly high-quality films, and stories and I’m glad to be a representative of that in this large scheme of things globally”.

The awards will take place on November 11 as part of the larger event which is taking place between 9-13 November in Gold Coast, Australia.

Voted as one of the top 12 women achievers in the Global Entertainment industry by The Hollywood Reporter, Guneet has been a force to reckon with and a game-changing producer in Indian cinema. Guneet is an Indian film producer, a BAFTA nominee and amongst the first producers from India to be inducted in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. She is the recipient of the Global Media Makers fellowship by Film Independent and the US Department of State's Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs. In 2019, the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation awarded her the prestigious Sloan Science and Film grant.

In 2021, Guneet Monga was conferred with the Chevalier dans l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Government for her significant contributions to Indo-French cinematic and cultural collaborations through films like The Lunchbox, Masaan, and Taj Mahal, as well as her relentless work towards women empowerment through the 'Indian Women Rising' collective.