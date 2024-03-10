Film On Sarat Chandra's 'Abhagir Swargo' Starring Bangladeshi Actor Mithila To Hit Screen

Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 'Abhagir Swargo' has now been adapted for the big screen, starring Bangladeshi actor Rafiath Rashid Mithila as the protagonist.

Director Anirban Chakraborty told PTI on Saturday, the Bengali film 'O Abhagi' portrays the raw and harsh reality of rural Bengal but in the 70s background instead of the actual setting over a century back.