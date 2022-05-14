Ferrari Bans Justin Bieber From Purchasing Any Of Their Cars, Reports

After allegedly breaking the Italian firm's modification regulations, pop sensation Justin Bieber has reportedly been barred from purchasing another new Ferrari. According to Milan-based newspaper Il Giornale, the Prancing Horse frowned on the Canadian singer respraying his 2011 Ferrari F458 Italia to electric blue and altering it with a Liberty Walk widebody package.

According to the investigation, the 28-year-old failed to follow the ethical norms of automobile maintenance and usage. Unauthorized modifications are not permitted on Ferrari automobiles, and owners are not permitted to sell their cars without first telling the company. In 2017, Bieber auctioned off the customised automobile.

"A Ferrari is a work of art, so it's appropriate the manufacturer delivers the message that it has to be preserved," said Fabio Barone, head of the world's largest Ferrari drivers' organisation as per the report in the newspaper.

If the claims are true, Bieber will no longer be eligible to purchase a new Ferrari, however, the Prancing Horse has yet to make an official remark on the matter. If true, it wouldn't affect the singer's style too much, considering he owns a Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche, among other high-end cars.

Ferrari has previously blacklisted celebrities such as reality TV personality Kim Kardashian, musician 50 Cent, and Hollywood icon Nicolas Cage, who was forced to sell his Ferrari Enzo in 2003 owing to bankruptcy.