Father’s Day: 5 Silver Screen Dads Who Never Fail To Tug At Our Hearts

In this film, a 70-year-old man and an eight-year-old child are connected. Well, they’re not linked by blood, but by love. The 2019 Tamil comedy, which was produced by Yoodlee Productions, takes place in a hamlet in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. The protagonist, Karuppu Durai (Mu Ramaswamy), is in a coma, and his relatives, including his children, feel that euthanasia is the best decision given the circumstances. The elderly man regains consciousness and flees from his family, only to encounter an orphan, Kutty (Naga Vishal), a boy full of vitality and enthusiasm. They form a strong relationship, and Kutty begins to refer to him as KD before fulfilling all of the elderly man’s demands. Through Kutty, the grandpa rediscovers his inner child and becomes the father figure Kutty has never had. The moving visual treat goes deeply into human emotions, demonstrating the richness of relationships motivated by mutual concern and caring rather than selfishness. The Madhumita-directed film earned the Jury Award at the Singapore South Asian Film Festival and is now accessible on Amazon Prime Video.