'Bigg Boss 16' Star Tina Datta Wows Fans In Indo-Western Outfit, Braided Half Updo & Bindi

The 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant opted for a dewy makeup look--nude lips, pink eyeshadow, kohl-rimmed eyes, and thick brows. She completed the makeup with a red bindi. For the hairstyle, she opted for a braided half updo. The look of the day is accessorised with earrings and a bracelet. The post is captioned: "Who said capes are only for superheroes? When Indian meets Western, magic happens... because no one said you can't have it all !!!"