Disha Patani Sets The Internet Ablaze With Her Sizzling Looks

Prateek Sur
Disha Patani shattered the internet with these gorgeous photos on her social media. She wore a pastel blue embroidered short dress with silver strappy shoes. The ‘Baaghi 2’ actress let her hair loose and enhanced her appearance with soft glam makeup.
Disha Patani understands how to serve looks, and she accomplished just that! The actress drew our attention with her stunning golden bodycon gown, which highlighted her curves to perfection. Her dewy makeup and modest hairstyle suited her striking outfit!
Disha Patani looked stunning in her sleeveless maroon gown with beautiful artwork. To compliment the attire, Disha achieved an ideal blend of dramatic and glossy makeup that accentuated her facial characteristics to perfection. The actress completed the ensemble with diamond earrings, a tiny bracelet, and a ring.
Disha Patani upped her hotness factor by wearing this sleeveless black thigh-slit dress. The ‘Yodha’ actress kept it sassy and elegant with a basic look. She upped the ante by wearing strappy black shoes and black eyeglasses.
Disha Patani wore a daring thigh-slit frilled skirt and left the internet astonished by showing off her toned abs. The actress adorned herself with a few pieces of jewellery.
Disha Patani looked party-ready in her sparkling and glittery red co-ord combination, which included a little skirt and a strappy top. The starlet flaunted her toned physique, leaving the internet stunned!
Disha Patani looked like she stepped out of a storybook in her sleeveless, dramatic lace gown with thigh slits. To maintain an attractive appearance, the ‘Malang’ actress put her hair in a delicate bun and used glossy makeup. She added attitude to her look by wearing prominent studs, bracelets, and rings.
Disha Patani wore a basic peach satin saree with a small mirror border, but it was her stunning blouse that really caught our attention. The actress accessorized herself with chaandbalis, bracelets, and rings.