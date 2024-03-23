'Farrey': Here's When And Where To Watch Salman Khan's Niece Alizeh Agnihotri's Debut Film On OTT

For those who missed Alizeh Agnihotri’s debut film ‘Farrey’ in theatres when it premiered in November 2023, it will soon be available for streaming on the small screens. The heist thriller, backed by her uncle, Salman Khan, and parents, Atul Agnihotri, and Alvira Agnihotri, will soon be available to stream at the comfort of your homes.
Taking to social media handles late in the night of March 22, Zee5 shared a promo of ‘Farrey’ and captioned it as, “In the race to the top, how far will you go?” In the caption itself, the makers revealed that the film will be available on the streaming platform April 5 onwards.
Take a look at the announcement here:
A remake of Nattawut Poonpiriya’s 2017 Thai film, ‘Bad Genius,’ the film also stars Ronit Roy, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Juhi Babbar and Shilpa Shukla.
The film’s official synopsis reads, “After gaining admission into an elite school on scholarship, an orphan genius Niyati gets entangled in a cheating racket when some of her rich friends lure her into helping them cheat in exams through elaborate methods.” In Soumendra Padhi’s directorial debut, the theme revolves around the education system in India. It also sheds light on how financial constraints create obstacles for underprivileged students striving to achieve top grades and excel as the best students.
Additionally, ‘Farrey’ was screened at the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa. Directed by Soumendra Padhi and co-written by Padhi and Abhishek Yadav, the film only managed to earn Rs 2.25 crore at box office collections. Interestingly, Alizeh Agnihotri also bagged the Best Female Debut at the 2024 Filmfare Awards for her role as Niyati Singh in the movie.
So, mark your calendars for April 5 to watch ‘Farrey’ on Zee5.