'Farrey': Here's When And Where To Watch Salman Khan's Niece Alizeh Agnihotri's Debut Film On OTT

The film’s official synopsis reads, “After gaining admission into an elite school on scholarship, an orphan genius Niyati gets entangled in a cheating racket when some of her rich friends lure her into helping them cheat in exams through elaborate methods.” In Soumendra Padhi’s directorial debut, the theme revolves around the education system in India. It also sheds light on how financial constraints create obstacles for underprivileged students striving to achieve top grades and excel as the best students.