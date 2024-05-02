Farida Jalal: The Timeless Sister, Mother And Now A Nawab's Grandmother

Farida started her journey at 17 with the film ‘Taqdeer’, a role offered to her by Tarachand Barjatya, grandfather of Sooraj Barjatya. How she was offered her first role has a story of its own, something that rarely happens to artistes. She was a part of the United Film Producers Talent Hunt, which she went on to win, where her co-finalist happened to be the first superstar of Hindi cinema, Rajesh Khanna.