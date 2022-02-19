Saturday, Feb 19, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar Tie The Knot: First Pictures Of The Wedding Revealed

Bollywood power-couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married on February 19 among close family and friends in farmhouse in Khandala.

Shibani Dandekar and Farhar Akhtar Instagram

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 5:16 pm

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar tied the knot with girlfriend actor-singer Shibani Dandekar on Saturday (February 19). The wedding happened in the Khandala farmhouse of Farhan Akhtar’s parents’ writer Javed Akhtar and actress Shabani Azmia, Sukoon. The couple exchanged vows in presence of a few near and dear ones.

Singer Shankar Mahadevan sang the title track of ‘Dil Chahata Hai’ for the newly weds post their wedding. The couple and the guests enjoyed the song.

Here are first pictures from the wedding.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shaadi Fever (@shaadifever)

In the picture, Shibani Dandekar can be seen dressed in a red gown and veil while Farhan Akhtar looks dashing in a black suit.

Reportedly, Javed Akhtar recited a poem for the couple on their wedding.

The couple ditched the traditional ceremonies for their D-Day and went ahead with registering their marriage in presence of close family and friends. Earlier, talking about the couple’s wedding, a source had revealed to IndiaToday, “They wanted to keep it as basic and simple as possible. The guests have also been asked to wear easy colours like pastels and whites for the wedding. There won't be a nikah or a Marathi wedding. Instead, they have chosen to make it an intimate vow ceremony. Both have written down their vows which they will read out on the main wedding day, which is February 19.”

Earlier in the day, Shibani Dandekar took to Instagram to share a photo of her wedding heels with the caption, "Let's do this."

Shibani Dandekar Instagram StoryShibani Dandekar Instagram Story

Bollywood personalities Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Shankar Mahadevan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Anusha Dandekar, Amrita Arora, and others are among the guests at the wedding. Meiyang Chang, Gaurav Kapur, Samir Kochhar, and Monica Dogra are also said to be among the guests.

In a picture, Farhan Akhtar's sister, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar was seen arriving at the venue in her car.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Elite (@eliteshowbiz)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Elite (@eliteshowbiz)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Elite (@eliteshowbiz)

Actor Hrithik Roshan with family attended the couple's wedding.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Elite (@eliteshowbiz)

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar also attended the intimate affair.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Elite (@eliteshowbiz)

Dandekar's bestfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty was also spotted in the wedding.

The newly-weds can in other pictures can be seen enjoying, grooving to music post their wedding.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Elite (@eliteshowbiz)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rucchita Mishra (@rucchitam)

On Thursday (February 17), Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar hosted a mehendi and sangeet ceremony in Mumbai. Friends and family members of the bride danced to 'Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna' in videos from the ceremony. Actresses Rhea Chakraborty and Anushka Dandekar were spotted at the ceremony posing for the cameras.

Art & Entertainment Farhan-Shibani Wedding Farhan Akhtar Shibani Dandekar Celebrity Wedding Bollywood Javed Akhtar Shankar Mahadevan India
