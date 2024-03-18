He continued and talked about how sad it got for him to drive back home after the breakup. The actor said, “I got dumped and drove back myself. So that was the most lonely drive back I have ever been in my life. When you are going with somebody, you feel so cool... 'me and my girlfriend are on the road'. And then you have to come back all alone. The playlist changes completely (from your way up). That was one memorable experience for sure.”