Farhan Akhtar dons many hats in Bollywood. He is an actor, director, writer, and producer. The actor is now gearing up for his latest production, ‘Madgaon Express.’ The movie revolves around a trip to Goa. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his memories from a Goa trip. He talked about one of his worst trips to the state.
In a conversation with India Today, Farhan Akhtar talked about his bad memory from a trip to Goa. He recalled that he got his heart broken when he was in Goa. He said, “The most horribly wrong experience was during one of my trips to Goa. Some girl I was dating at that time, dumped me while we were there.” He mentioned that it was this incident that inspired him to write Saif Ali Khan’s part in ‘Dil Chahta Hai.’
He continued and talked about how sad it got for him to drive back home after the breakup. The actor said, “I got dumped and drove back myself. So that was the most lonely drive back I have ever been in my life. When you are going with somebody, you feel so cool... 'me and my girlfriend are on the road'. And then you have to come back all alone. The playlist changes completely (from your way up). That was one memorable experience for sure.”
‘Madgaon Express’ has been directed by Kunal Kemmu. The comedy movie stars Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Divyenndu Sharma. Along with them, it also stars Nora Fatehi, Chhaya Kadam, and Upendra Limaye. It is slated to release in cinemas on March 29.