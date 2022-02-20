Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar To Host Grand Wedding Reception In Mumbai: Report

Actor Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar finally got hitched on February 19 after dating for almost four years. If reports are to be believed, Akhtar and Dandekar will host their wedding reception later in February.

According to a report by India Today, later this month, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will hold a lavish reception in Mumbai. This will happen when they have officially registered their marriage with the court. Their wedding was a private ceremony with only close friends and family in attendance because of the Covid-19 rules.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding took place with only a few close friends and family members. The couple exchanged vows, instead of a traditional Marathi wedding ceremony or a nikah. The couple zeroed in on this decision, keeping each other's religious backgrounds and beliefs in mind. Their wedding guest list included Meiyang Chang, Gaurav Kapoor, Samir Kochar, Monica Dogra, Ritesh Sidwani, Rhea Chakraborty and Hrithik Roshan.

Akhtar and Dandekar walked down the aisle on Saturday with special vows at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Khandala farmhouse. On Thursday (February 17), Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar hosted a mehendi and sangeet ceremony in Mumbai. Friends and family members of the bride danced to 'Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna' in videos from the ceremony. Actresses Rhea Chakraborty and Anusha Dandekar were spotted at the ceremony posing for the cameras.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar first met on the sets of the 2015 reality show ‘I Can Do It’, which the actor-director-singer had hosted. The two started dating soon thereafter and made their first public appearance as a couple during Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding reception.