Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022
Fardeen Khan Finally Admits He Didn't Deserve A Filmfare Award For His Debut Film 'Prem Aggan'

Actor Fardeen Khan who will soon be seen in 'Visfot' feels that he didn't deserve to receive a Filmfare award for his debut film 'Prem Aggan' stating that he was horrible in the film.

Actor Fardeen Khan IMDb

Updated: 09 Mar 2022 8:24 pm

Actor Fardeen Khan in a recent interview spoke about his debut film ‘Prem Aggan’ for which he had won the Filmfare award for Best Debut. The actor however said that he feels he did not deserve the award.

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Khan said, “Firstly, I don't think I deserve this award, to be honest. It was a culture back then that people got awards. I look at my work and I definitely didn't deserve that. The film didn’t work. I didn’t work. When I look back, I thought I was horrible.”

The actor went on to say how he sat idle at home for that entire year with no work on his plate. He shared that all the projects he has signed before were cancelled and people wanted their money back.

Khan referred to his father, Feroze Khan as a very strict man. The actor said, “So he was very very strict, my dad. Because he was a completely self-made man and he just didn't believe in protecting you, especially in terms of economic reality. That whole year went by, I went into a bit of a shell for some time. The reviews were awful, nobody wanted to work with me. Then I kind of picked myself up, started working out, coming out with a plan to meet people and go out there. I continued working on my Hindi which was very very bad for my first film.”

The actor went on to share his experience with filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and how he got a chance to reinvent himself post ‘Prem Aggan’

He said, “I was in deep waters after ‘Prem Aggan’. So that gave me a chance to resurrect myself to whatever degree I did in ‘Jungle’. Of course, it was a different kind of movie compared to what I had done with ‘Prem Aggan’. I probably could relate to it more; more contemporary. Ram Gopal Varma was a different generation of filmmakers. It worked out very well. We did two more films together.”

Khan, who was last seen in the 2010 film 'Dulha Mil Gaya,' is set to make a comeback in the upcoming film ‘Visfot’, directed by Kookie Gulati and co-starring actor Riteish Deshmukh.

