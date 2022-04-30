Saturday, Apr 30, 2022
Art & Entertainment

Farah Khan's New Hero Has Caught Attention Of Netizens

Director Farah Khan is back with a new hero, and it is none other than tennis player Sania Mirza's adorable son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Farah Khan Instagram/ @farahkhankunder

Updated: 30 Apr 2022 10:03 pm

Director Farah Khan just found herself a new hero. It is none other than tennis player Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan Mirza Malik. Khan shared a picture of herself and Malik who is having a Rs 500 note in his hand. She then mentioned that she signed him for a cheap price as well. 

Khan’s new hero is already winning the hearts of netizens, and his mom, Mirza, also dropped in red hearts below the post. Khan is known for sharing fun memories with her online family and has shared numerous posts. She recently posted an almost vintage picture from her wedding that features actors Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan. 

Khan is currently busy with director Karan John’s upcoming ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. The leads will be played by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Other than them, actors Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi are also part of the film. The film marks return of Johar as a director.

