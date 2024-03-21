Art & Entertainment

Farah Khan, Ananya Panday Give Out Mean Girl Vibes In Hilarious Video

Choreographer-director Farah Khan, who recently threw a bash for her singer friend Ed Sheeran, is exhibiting her drama and humour skills.

Advertisement

I
IANS
21 March 2024
21 March 2024
       
Instagram
Farah Khan,Ananya Panday Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Choreographer-director Farah Khan, who recently threw a bash for her singer friend Ed Sheeran, is exhibiting her drama and humour skills.

Choreographer-director Farah Khan, who recently threw a bash for her singer friend Ed Sheeran, is exhibiting her drama and humour skills.

Farah was in attendance at her frequent collaborator and BFF Karan Johar’s party in Mumbai, where she literally crossed paths with actress Ananya Panday and captured the moment in an Instagram Reel.

On Thursday, Farah took to her Instagram and shared a Reel of her and Ananya crossing paths with each other wearing the same colour outfit.

The video, obviously staged for laughs, shows the two women giving cold shoulders to each other, after realising that they’re wearing the same colour outfit.

Advertisement

Farah wrote in the caption, “When someone younger and hotter wears the same colour.”

Netizens took to the comments section and shared hilarious reactions to the Reel.

One user wrote, “Ananya no doubt is cute! But You over her anytime, even Ananya won't disagree on this.”

Another wrote, “Both of u looking superb in red.”A third wrote, “Ma'am...expression thod phod... Yours.”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Women Are Voting In Record Numbers But Still Fall Behind In Electoral Politics
  2. Taylor Swift's 'Static Noise' Video Is No.1 On iTunes Top Videos Chart, Teases 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album
  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Grant Page Dies At 85: Iconic ‘Mad Max’ Stuntman Passes Away After Suffering A Fatal Car Crash
  5. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Meets Alan Walker- RCB Unbox Event Unites Cricket And Music
  6. CAA Doesn’t Take Anyone’s Citizenship, Centre Tells SC, Seeks Time To Reply On Pleas Challenging Law
  7. Zomato 'Pure Veg Fleet' Row: CEO Deepinder Goyal Rolls Back Green Dress Code Amid Backlash
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: ECI Takes Note Of Non-compliance On Unauthorised Political Ads