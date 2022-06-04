Fans Urge BTS To Visit India After The Group Reveals Pre Pandemic Plan To Visit Mumbai

The K-Pop group BTS has one of the largest fan bases across the globe. The group recently revealed that they planned a BTS Mumbai concert as part of ‘Map of Soul: 7 World Tour’. The Indian section of the 'BTS ARMY' - as their fans are known - are now urging them to come to India for a concert as they had originally planned.

The group was in an interview talking about their highs and lows in 2020 in an interview with Spotify called ‘This is BTS’. member

The band talked about their hits like ‘Dynamite’, ‘ON’ and more. The leader of the band, Rap Monster (also known as RM) said, “After ON, our goal was to go on a tour for a year travelling to several countries on other continents, like Australia, South America, India. A Mumbai concert was planned.” The world tour had to be cancelled as the pandemic took hold and restrictions on large gatherings were placed across the globe.

Following the revelation, the band’s fans in India took to social media to express their excitement. They also urged the group to come to India as planned.

me at the bts concert in mumbai after selling my kidney, my dads car and my house



pic.twitter.com/SEB85218km — mich (@btsdesi) June 3, 2022

Petition to keep Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai AWAY from bts concert. — ˘◡˘ (@_kvsmooches) June 3, 2022

ALL THIS TIME..... THE QUESTION MARK WAS MUMBAI.... I'M GONNA SCREAM. THE FIRST EVER CHANCE INDIAN ARMYs GOT TO SEE BTS LOST CUZ OF THAT MF COVID 😭. THEY ARE GOING TO RELEASE NEW WORLD TOUR DATES SO LET'S JUST DON'T LOOSE HOPE 🤞🙏 pic.twitter.com/rltSNiCjSK — anju⁷✰ (slow 📚) (@jjksceo) June 3, 2022

OH MY GOD BTS HAD PLANNED INDIA (MUMBAI) AS A TOUR STOP IN 2020 YALL pic.twitter.com/sfRGe8JH4t — shreya (@bisonyeondan) June 3, 2022

Indian ARMYs, how are you feeling knowing @BTS_twt were planning to come to India (Mumbai) in 2020 as part of Map Of The Soul World Tour?😭😆🤯

This means it's time to start saving for our dream concert (if you haven't yet) which can possibly happen anytime soon🥺💜 pic.twitter.com/5Cd4I5vaZ7 — IST×BTS⟭⟬⁷💜🇮🇳 | Indian Streaming Fanbase (@istxbts) June 3, 2022

"After ON @BTS_twt goal was to tour in other continents, like Australia. We planned to go to Barcelona & South America & Mumbai. Pandemic broke out. We worked hard for Dynamite. We're 1 on BB. BTS ALWAYS DO OUR BEST. WE WORK HARD TO MAKE THINGS HAPPEN. GO TEAM!"#BTS_Proof pic.twitter.com/LROy6OKWDU — cestlavie_90⁷💜 (@cestlavie9090) June 3, 2022

Indian armys already planning becs we heard BTS would have come to Mumbai back in 2022😭 — CIRUS⁷⁍📀 (@innerchilding7) June 3, 2022

BTS also talked about their popular song Dynamite and how it went to number one on the Billboard charts. Band member Suga recalled the night when the entire group remained up late looking at their song, which was at the top of the charts, and expressed his pride in it. Dynamite was created with "blood, sweat, and tears," according to the members.

BTS's next anthology album 'Proof' is only a week away from being released. It'll be released on June 10 and is said to be a mix of their classic and new hits. 'Yet To Come', 'Run BTS', 'Born Singer', 'Fire', 'Fake Love', Persona, Moon, 'IDOL', 'Dynamite', 'On', 'Butter', and 'Life Goes On' will be among the songs featured on 'Proof'.