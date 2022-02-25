Friday, Feb 25, 2022
'Bheemla Nayak' Fan Review: Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati Starrer Praised For Its Superb Action

Social media was quickly flooded with fan reactions as soon as 'Bheemla Nayak' was released all over. Here's what the fans have to say about the movie starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati. It is a remake of the Malayalam movie 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'.

'Bheemla Nayak' Fan Review: Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati Starrer Praised For Its Superb Action
Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati Instagram

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 1:14 pm

After a long while, Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer 'Bheemla Nayak' has released in cinema halls on February 25. It is a remake of the Malayalam movie 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'. Social media was quickly flooded with fan reactions as soon as the movie opened all over. Fan reactions and reviews praised many aspects of 'Bheemla Nayak'.

A fan wrote on social media, "Terrific first half, those pre-interval dialogues btw PK & Rana fire are to die for. Mad..Maddest anthe! Guruji on Duty (sic)."

Another Twitter user shared,  "#BheemlaNayak first half review: Stays true to the soul of AK with crisp changes. PK's best performance in the last few, Rana is amazing. The first 30 are good, little lag but Pre-interval interval pure fan stuff. Thaman on duty. The second half was set up really well. Arachakam begins (sic)."

Indian politician Lokesh Nara also tweeted, "Hearing tremendous response for #BheemlaNayak. Looking forward to watching it. @ysjagan wants to transform AP into a begging bowl by finishing off one industry after another, movie industry being no exception. I wish #BheemlaNayak overcomes all conspiracies to come out triumphant (sic)."

Another fan tweeted, "I'm Truly Blessed and So Happy to have shared the Screen Space with #PawanKalyan Sir. Pawan Sir is soo Down to earth and very lovely and caring person. His presence make the whole #BheemlaNayak Set on Fire . #BheemlaNayakDay (sic)."

Another Twitter user shared, "Anddddd it’s a Blockbuster!!! Power packed performance from the power star @PawanKalyan  and Rana. Asalu thaman ki gudi kattina thappu ledu … BGM thope @MusicThaman … fantastic work from sagar chandra and the one and only #Trivikram magic #BheemlaNayak (sic)."

On the same lines, another fan tweeted, "#BheemlaNayak Solid on content and the changed climax from the original works big time. @PawanKalyan and @RanaDaggubati packed a punch with their performances much elevated by the writing of Trivikram and the BGM by @MusicThaman was absolute  HITTU CINEMA (sic)."

Talking about the movie, it is a war of ego clashes between Kalyan and Daggubati. The movie is packed with high-octane action sequences. Actress Nithya Menen plays an important role. Telugu actor Murali Sharma's role is also being praised. The music, composed by S Thaman, complements the action sequences in the movie. Helmed by filmmaker Sagar K Chandra, Trivikram Srinivas has penned the dialogues for 'Bheemla Nayak', which is been produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi.

Fans also added that the movie has non-stop action and is meant for everyone who loves watching movies in this genre. The initial collection reports of the movie show that it's gaining good footfalls in theatres across the country.

