The much-anticipated comedy ‘F3’ is due to release in theatres in another ten days, on May 27. Actors Victory Venkatesh and Varun Tej star in the film directed by Anil Ravipudi, produced by Shirish, and presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The team is doing all-out to heighten the anticipation and make it a far greater blockbuster than ‘F2’.

They have included a special number that is being advertised as Party Song Of The Year to give added glamour to the film. The song, which features actress Pooja Hegde swaying her leg with Venkatesh and Tej, lives up to the hype.

Hegde lit the dance floor on fire with a foot-tapping and joyful tune by Indian composer Devi Sri Prasad. In the song, Venkatesh and Tej also performed exquisite moves.

The song's title, ‘Life Ante Minimum Itla Undaalaa’, implies the message that one should have greater aspirations and appreciate every minute of life. Lyricist Kasarla Shyam wrote the lyrics. With high-pitched voices, singers Rahul Sipligunj and Geetha Madhuri sang the song. In the song, the fiery siren Hegde serves up a glamour feast.

The film's actresses are Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada, and Sonal Chauhan.