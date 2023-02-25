Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Evangeline Lilly Longs To Fondle King Charles' Ear Lobes

Home Art & Entertainment

Evangeline Lilly Longs To Fondle King Charles' Ear Lobes

Actress Evangeline Lilly has confessed that she has a strange obsession with touching people's ears, with a liking for low-hanging lobes belonging to elderly aristocratic Englishmen - indicating the 74-year-old British monarch, King Charles III.

Evangeline Lilly
Evangeline Lilly IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 12:06 pm

Actress Evangeline Lilly has confessed that she has a strange obsession with touching people's ears, with a liking for low-hanging lobes belonging to elderly aristocratic Englishmen - indicating the 74-year-old British monarch, King Charles III.

During an appearance on 'The Jonathan Ross Show', Evangeline explained: "The best lobes in the world are really old English gentlemen's. They hang way down ... I'd go for those (King Charles' ear lobes) in a minute! Come on! I would."

However, the actress is adamant her fascination with ears is not a fetish, reports female first.co.uk.

She added: "I like the meat of the lobe. I just like to fondle it. It's not sexual."

During the interview, Lilly is also said to an embarrassing blunder when working with Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas on the 'Ant-Man' movies after labelling them both "GILFs".

She explained: "There was this day on set, we were doing a scene in a restaurant and we were in a waiting room, so they filmed the waiting room with extras and there were children. I turned to Michael and Michelle and I said: 'You know, you guys are real GILFs.'

"Michael had no idea. He said: 'What's a GILF?' Instead of being cool about it, in front of a room full of children I went: "'It's a grandpa I'd like to f***'."

"And then immediately realised I'd told Michael Douglas I'd like to f*** him, which is not what you should say in front of a bunch of kids, oops!"

Tags

Art & Entertainment Evangeline Lilly King Charles III Ear Lobes The Jonathan Ross Show Actor/Actress Michelle Pfeiffer Michael Douglas Ant Man
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Amritsar Rampage: Punjab Police Cites Guru Granth Sahib Reason For Not Retaliating

Amritsar Rampage: Punjab Police Cites Guru Granth Sahib Reason For Not Retaliating

Delhi MCD Elections: Ruckus Erupts Again As Mayor Declares One Vote Invalid

Delhi MCD Elections: Ruckus Erupts Again As Mayor Declares One Vote Invalid