Eva Mendes Finds Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' Role 'Cute, Charming'

Actress Eva Mendes reportedly thinks it's "cute and charming" that Ryan Gosling is starring in 'Barbie' movie.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Aug 2022 12:44 pm

 Actress Eva Mendes reportedly thinks it's "cute and charming" that Ryan Gosling is starring in 'Barbie' movie.

If a new report is to be believed, the 'Hitch' actress loves that he's playing the role of Ken in the star-studded movie, reports aceshowbiz.com.

A source said: "Eva is always supportive of the films Ryan takes on. She finds it cute and charming that he's playing the role of Ken."

Ryan, 41, appears in the film alongside Margot Robbie, and his long-time partner has embraced his movie makeover, which includes his eye-catching blonde hair.

The insider said: "They were actually having fun role-playing together after he went blonde. They both got some good laughs."

The loved-up couple has been together for more than a decade, and their chemistry and affection are said to remain "off the charts."

Mendes has taken a step back from her acting career since having her first child.

But she previously revealed that her "ambition is coming back."

Mendes was one of the most in-demand actresses in Hollywood at the height of her career. But in the early days, the 48-year-old actress was told that she was "too ethnic" by one casting director.

