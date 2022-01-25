Shaheer Sheikh's Emotional Farewell To Dad: Thank You For Choosing Me To Be Your Son

The loss of a parent is one of life's most difficult experiences. The Covid-19 virus also claimed the life of actor Shaheer Sheikh's father on January 20.

He has now written an emotional note in memory of his late father. Along with the note, Sheikh shared photos of his father. Sheikh began his letter by writing, "There is greatness in patience, kindness, and humility...There is happiness in giving to others...And there is peace in honesty...If there was ever a manual on the most incredible person, my dad was it. To lose him, to watch him go away has been the most painful phase of my life. He has left a void. In my heart. In my life. But before that, he has filled my life with meaning and purpose. He has filled it with so much love and compassion, that I don't think there is any space for resentment."

"I've been blessed to watch the glorious life he lived, to witness the love he gave to one and all, to see the respect he had for everyone big or small. There is no goodbye here papa, because a part of you will always live on in me. Thank you for choosing me to be your son. There can be no bigger honor. #loveYouPapa (sic)," added Sheikh.

Covid-19 had infected Sheikh's father, who was on a ventilator. He had asked his followers to pray for a speedy recovery for his father. Actor Aly Goni was the one who broke the news of Sheikh's father's death.