Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Emmy Awards 2022: Murray Bartlett Wins Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series For 'The White Lotus'

Actor Murray Bartlett on Tuesday morning (India time) won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for 'The White Lotus' at the 74th Television Academy Awards.

Murray Bartlett
Murray Bartlett Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Sep 2022 9:46 am

Actor Murray Bartlett on Tuesday morning (India time) won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for 'The White Lotus' at the 74th Television Academy Awards.

He won over two of his 'White Lotus' co-stars -- Steve Zahn and Jake Lacy, as well as 'Dopesick' actor Will Poulter, Peter Sarsgaard, Seth Rogen and Michael Stuhlbarg.

Bartlett gave a shout-out to the creator of 'White Lotus' Mike White.

"My God, thank you for giving me one of the best experiences of my life," he said of Smith.

"I adore you and admire you."

Earlier this year, Bartlett won a SAG Award earlier this year for his role in 'The White Lotus'.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Emmys 2022 Emmys 2022 Winners 74 Television Academy Awards The White Lotus SAG Awards Outstanding Supporting Actor Murray Bartlett Los Angeles
NEXT MATCH
VS
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India's Squad For T20 World Cup 2022 Announced

India's Squad For T20 World Cup 2022 Announced

BPL 2022: Chattogram Challengers Aim To Return Back To Winning Ways Vs Minister Group Dhaka

BPL 2022: Chattogram Challengers Aim To Return Back To Winning Ways Vs Minister Group Dhaka