Emmy Awards 2022: Murray Bartlett Wins Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series For 'The White Lotus'

Actor Murray Bartlett on Tuesday morning (India time) won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for 'The White Lotus' at the 74th Television Academy Awards.

He won over two of his 'White Lotus' co-stars -- Steve Zahn and Jake Lacy, as well as 'Dopesick' actor Will Poulter, Peter Sarsgaard, Seth Rogen and Michael Stuhlbarg.

Bartlett gave a shout-out to the creator of 'White Lotus' Mike White.

"My God, thank you for giving me one of the best experiences of my life," he said of Smith.

"I adore you and admire you."

Earlier this year, Bartlett won a SAG Award earlier this year for his role in 'The White Lotus'.