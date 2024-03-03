Electrician-Turned-Music Maker Who Used Only Indian Instruments For Soulful Melodies

It is one of Hindi films' most cherished and eternal romantic songs, featuring the urbane Guru Dutt and the ethereal Waheeda Rehman, but the dream-like music for "Chaudhvin Ka Chand Ho" was scored by its composer within 10 minutes and its opening lyrics took even lesser time.

Music director Ravi, to whom we owe this melody, revealed the tune came to him as he was returning home from work and it took him "just 5 to 7 minutes" to refine it.