Ekta Kapoor Reacts To Boycott ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Trend, Says ‘Aamir Khan Can Never Be Boycotted’

'Laal Singh Chaddha', starring Aamir Khan in the titular role alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, hit the screens on August 11, 2022. The film, which is an official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’ that starred Tom Hanks, recently made headlines after the hashtag ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ started trending on Twitter ahead of its release.

Now talking about the same, filmmaker-producer and TV honcho Ekta Kapoor told Navbharat Times, "It is so strange we are boycotting the very people who have given the best of business in the industry. All the Khans in the industry (Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan), and especially Aamir Khan are legends. We cannot boycott them. Aamir Khan can never be boycotted, the soft ambassador Aamir Khan can not be boycotted."

Meanwhile, ahead of the release, Aamir too had said in a media interaction that he regretted if he had hurt anyone ‘by any means’. However, he requested the audience that since many people have worked hard for the film, he would love it if people watch the movie and like it.

Earlier too, a Delhi-based lawyer even filed a police complaint against Aamir and Paramount Pictures (producers) for allegedly ‘disrespecting the Indian Army and hurting Hindu Sentiments’ in the film.

Coming to its box-office business, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has not been able to impress the audience and could not even cross ₹50 crore in its opening weekend, which lasted five days.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ also starred Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in vital roles.