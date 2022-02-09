Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Eijaz Khan Confesses About Cheating In A Relationship

On confessing to cheating in a relationship on national television, actor Eijaz Khan said, 'I don't regret saying that I'screwed up; it just makes me human.'

Eijaz Khan Confesses About Cheating In A Relationship
Eijaz Khan Instagram@eijazkhan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 7:31 pm

Actor Eijaz Khan, who was there on 'Bigg Boss 14', considers himself fortunate to have received so much love, affection, and prayer from his fans during and after the reality show. At the time of this interview, the 44-year-old was recovering from Covid. He'd been consumed by his sinuses and fatigue. Khan spoke to ETimes about his upcoming projects, personal and professional growth, 'Bigg Boss', and his wish for everyone to stay safe and sound in these unsettling times.

"I was supposed to start dubbing but because of sinus inflammation which is due to Covid, I couldn't do so. I finished an OTT film last year. This is different from the roles like the hard-hitting and strong ones that I've done previously. This is a very vulnerable role. This was more human than most of the roles that I've done. It got challenging to shoot the whole film in 15 days. We shot in Baroda and in some parts of Mumbai. I was supposed to start shooting for another digital film on January 25 but unfortunately due to the Omicron wave, it got pushed," the actor said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Eijaz Khan (@eijazkhan)

Speaking on how the pandemic affected his professional and personal life he said, "If we talk about the pandemic period, prior to doing Bigg Boss 14, that was very challenging. All of a sudden we were clueless about what was going on with our lives. I was shooting for the second season of one of my digital shows, and 25 days' schedule was left but we had to stop the shoot. It was supposed to happen but looking at whatever challenges our country, our people were going through, it was very disheartening. If you make yourself the centre of the world and are worried just about yourself then that is not the right approach. It would be wrong to just think about yourself whereas on the other hand, people were trying to walk to their hometown for a month. It was mentally also very disturbing. I don't even know if I am in the position to even talk about it because I had a roof on my head, had food and was safe, I can barely say anything."

Talking about being followed by paparazzi he said, "Firstly, I would want to say that we are extremely blessed that there are so many people who remember us in their prayers, want to see us, so many sweet genuine souls showering their love, affection and prayers. If I say 'yaar, mai thak jaata hun' (I get tired of being followed everywhere) then I should be slapped tight because the situation that I am in, more than half of the world's population would do anything to be in that space. So, I shouldn't be complaining."

Finally, concluding with being active on social media he said, "Now, there has been an exponential increase in my social media followers and the people who love me. It is because of Bigg Boss. The show was about revealing your true personality for 24 hours, fighting for one's own survival, keeping forth your opinion, etc. but that was a microcosm, which was being telecast. So, I had to do it and I happily did it but I am out of that world now. I don't want to have an opinion on each and every Bigg Boss contestant now. I don't want to share my opinion, maybe. I don't want to show my conflicted sides that show me confrontational because that is unnatural. If you are having a fight, should you open up a camera and say 'See, I am standing up for myself?' We don't do that. Unfortunately, if a certain section of my audience has only loved that and come to me, seeking that 24*7, they are not going to get that now. And, I am such a person that if I am in a good mood then I will not take my own selfie. I'd rather take my picture with Pavitra or with my nieces, nephews, brothers, if I am with them or with a pet. I am not showcasing everything that is happening in my life by the hour. Actually, I have started losing my social media followers, and I feel that is okay because I cannot do that 24*7."

Related stories

'Bigg Boss': A Recap On The Winners Up Till Now

Before Tejasswi Prakash Won, Here Are The Most Controversial Moments Of ‘Bigg Boss 15’

'Bigg Boss 15' Runner-up Pratik Sehajpal Receives A Gift From Salman Khan

"Hats off to people who can walk that plank, who are constantly thinking of what reel to make and how to portray it in the most ecstatic manner. I have nothing against them. I come from a time where there was no social media. Facebook came in 2006, I was almost leaving television by then. So, we didn't have that and only had access to people like you, who would take our views out-end. Sometimes, they were sensationalised for headlines but we are not bi-products of that per se," concluded Khan.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Indian Cinema Indian Television Industry Actor/Actress Relationships
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

The Best Of Both Worlds: How Hussain Dalal Juggles Between Acting And Writing

The Best Of Both Worlds: How Hussain Dalal Juggles Between Acting And Writing

Happy Birthday Michael B. Jordan: Best Performances By The 'Black Panther' Star

'Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu': Non-Theatrical Rights Of Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Sold

Happy Birthday Tom Hiddleston: 5 Lesser Known Facts About The 'Loki' Star

94th Academy Awards: First-Time Nominees At The Oscars

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Neighbors join rescue workers in the hunt for survivors after a rain-weakened hillside collapsed over homes in Pereira, Colombia.

Colombia Mudslide Leaves 14 Dead, Homes Wrecked

Chloe Lemesle, 30, from New Caledonia practices with the Paraiso de Tuiuti samba school in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Lemesle says she will have to return home before the parade after it was postponed to late April, instead of late Feb., due to a rise in COVID-19 infections.

Brazil Carnival Parade Postponed To Late April

Actor Michael B. Jordan in 'Black Panther' (2018). In the superhero film he plays the main antagonist Erik Killmonger who want to reclaim the throne of Wakanda.

Happy Birthday Michael B. Jordan: Best Performances By The 'Black Panther' Star

A Basaveshwara statue in Gadag city in north Karnataka

A Look At Old And New Statues Across States

Actor Tom Hiddleston in 'Thor: The Dark World' (2013). He speaks some conversational French and Spanish (but is not fluent in either language), and learned Latin and Greek at university.

Happy Birthday Tom Hiddleston: 5 Lesser Known Facts About The 'Loki' Star