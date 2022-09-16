Friday, Sep 16, 2022
Dulquer Salmaan Says ‘Cancel Culture Does Not Exist In South’: Hearing This For The First Time In Bollywood

Ahead of the release of R Balki's ‘Chup’, Dulquer Salmaan opened up on the boycott culture of Bollywood and how it doesn’t exist in South cinema. 

Updated: 16 Sep 2022 1:59 pm

Actor Dulquer Salmaan, who predominantly works in the Malayalam and Tamil film industry, is basking in the glory of his last release 'Sita Ramam', a classic love story, which also stars Rashmika Mandana. Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, 'Sita Ramam' is already a blockbuster in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, and then released in Hindi on September 2 in cinemas.

Going ahead, he will next feature in filmmaker R Balki's ‘Chup: Revenge Of The Artist’. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary. 

Now, ahead of the film’s release, the actor opened up on the ongoing ‘boycott culture’ in Bollywood that has engulfed all new releases and its star cast. He added that in South Indian cinema, the boycott culture does not exist.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“The boycott culture has increased due to social media. Because one can write anything, irresponsible people can start with any agenda. Cancel culture does not exist in the south. I’m hearing this for the first time in Bollywood,” he told Prabhat Khabar.

When asked if he is willing to take up a pan-Indian film, the actor said, “I get many offers but I don’t understand the pan-India concept. I agree that some stories are for everyone. Like a recent film of mine is the love story of an army officer. You can pitch it anywhere but I find using the term pan-India odd.”

Produced by Gauri Shinde, Hope Filmmakers and Pen Studios, the screenplay and dialogues of the film have been co-written by R Balki, critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani. It will hit the silver screens on September 23.

For the unversed, Dulquer made his debut in Bollywood with the 2018 film ‘Karwaan’, alongside  the late Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar. Later, he also featured in ‘The Zoya Factor’, which starred Sonam Kapoor. ‘Chup: The Revenge of the Artist’ marks his third Bollywood outing. 

