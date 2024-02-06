Drew Barrymore Has No Intentions Of Embracing Her Grays Yet

"I do love that it's trending and looks so beautiful and is like a fashion statement," she told people.com of women leaning into their natural hair colour.

"But I just don't feel ready to go down that road."

Barrymore, who has been coloring her hair at home for years and who recently launched her own hair shade, jokes that these days she knows she has a lot gray hairs, it's just a matter of if and when she chooses to show them off.

"It's almost a bronze," she says of her hair colour, for which she graces the box for the first time.

"It's not too light. Light is something I can't do anymore because of the maintenance. I can't deal with roots, roots, roots."

Barrymore adds that while she's here for a little maintenance when it comes to her hair, she feels the opposite when it comes to getting work done on her face.