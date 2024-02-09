According to Money Control, an excerpt of the lawsuit reads, “The conversation between the defendant (Han Seo-hee) and ‘A’ suggests solicitation for sexual intercourse, and when the response was delayed, she threatened, ‘Do you want to die?’ and ‘A’ responded with ‘Why are you talking so scary?’ and then blocked her,” and further explained that she threatened him, and criticized, “She then shared this conversation in an open chatroom where it could be seen by many, implying as if ‘A’ and the defendant had been having sexual relations, thereby damaging ‘A’s reputation.”