Former trainee and internet personality Han Seo-hee ignited controversy by publicly disclosing a KakaoTalk conversation she alleged to be with popular actor Ahn Hyo-seop. In response, the actor has initiated legal proceedings against Seo-hee, filing a lawsuit to address the unfortunate situation, citing charges of defamation, slander, and others.
According to the legal representation of the ‘Business Proposal’ actor, this leaked conversation, shared by Seo-hee herself in a public chat room, has tarnished the renowned actor’s reputation. Additionally, the exchanged messages seem to imply a romantic and sexual connection between the two, suggesting a close relationship, wherein the internet personality invited him over to her hotel room in Gangnam. What made matters worse was that the former trainee posted a picture of her hotel stay the same day, which further fuelled speculations.
Even though Seo-hee asserted that the conversation was “fabricated” and not at all true, as per reports, an official complaint has been lodged with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency by Hyo-seop on February 7. The complaint, filed by attorney Kim So-yeon from Lawfirm Will, states offenses including Violation of the Special Act on the Punishment of Sexual Violence Crimes (obscenity offense using communication media) and Violation of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc. (Defamation).
According to Money Control, an excerpt of the lawsuit reads, “The conversation between the defendant (Han Seo-hee) and ‘A’ suggests solicitation for sexual intercourse, and when the response was delayed, she threatened, ‘Do you want to die?’ and ‘A’ responded with ‘Why are you talking so scary?’ and then blocked her,” and further explained that she threatened him, and criticized, “She then shared this conversation in an open chatroom where it could be seen by many, implying as if ‘A’ and the defendant had been having sexual relations, thereby damaging ‘A’s reputation.”
But this wouldn’t be the first time Han Seo-hee would be involved in a scandal like this. Formerly associated with YG Entertainment as a trainee, she faced legal consequences in October 2016, receiving a three-year prison sentence and four years of probation for her involvement in a drug case. She also has a record of misusing her connections to entangle celebrities in various controversies.