Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: The Film Collects Rs 32.47 Crore On Day One

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ has been one of the most awaited films of 2022. It finally hit the screens on May 6. The movie collected whopping Rs 10 crore in the advanced bookings itself. The pre bookings for the movie began from first week of April.

The movie collected Rs 32.47 crore on its first day in India. It recorded a decent opening of 55-60 percent. Now will the Doctor Strange sequel cross ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’? According to India Today, it might be tough because Spiderman is a more known superhero than Doctor Strange.

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch has reprised his role as Doctor Strange in the sequel. The Sam Raimi directorial picks from when Stephen Strange opened a multiverse in ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’. In the movie, Doctor Strange will be seen teaming up with his old and new friends and venture into the mysteries of multiverse as they face a new enemy.

Besides Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen will reprise her role as Wanda or the Scarlet Witch. The film also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor as America Chavez, Benedict Wong, Xochiti Gomez, Rachel McAdams and Michael Stuhlbarg.