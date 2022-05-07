Sunday, May 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: The Film Collects Rs 32.47 Crore On Day One

The much awaited Doctor Strange sequel released on May 6. The film grossed huge amounts in its pre booking period and now the day one collections are out.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: The Film Collects Rs 32.47 Crore On Day One
Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Cumberbatch Instagram. @wlcumberbatch

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 May 2022 11:24 pm

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ has been one of the most awaited films of 2022. It finally hit the screens on May 6. The movie collected whopping Rs 10 crore in the advanced bookings itself. The pre bookings for the movie began from first week of April.

Related stories

Patrick Stewart Talks About His Marvel Cinematic Universe Debut in Doctor Strange 2

Benedict Cumberbatch Says ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Goes Beyond Thrills To Humanise Superheroes

One Minute Clip From 'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ Released

The movie collected Rs 32.47 crore on its first day in India. It recorded a decent opening of 55-60 percent. Now will the Doctor Strange sequel cross ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’? According to India Today, it might be tough because Spiderman is a more known superhero than Doctor Strange. 

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch has reprised his role as Doctor Strange in the sequel. The Sam Raimi directorial picks from when Stephen Strange opened a multiverse in ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’. In the movie, Doctor Strange will be seen teaming up with his old and new friends and venture into the mysteries of multiverse as they face a new enemy. 

Besides Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen will reprise her role as Wanda or the Scarlet Witch. The film also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor as America Chavez, Benedict Wong, Xochiti Gomez, Rachel McAdams and Michael Stuhlbarg. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Doctor Strange Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Doctor Strange 2 Benedict Cumberbatch Benedict Wong Chiwetel Ejiofor Elizabeth Olsen Art And Entertainment Benedict Cumberbatch India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Garmin Epix Gen 2 Review: One Of The Finest Premium Smartwatches Money Can Buy

Garmin Epix Gen 2 Review: One Of The Finest Premium Smartwatches Money Can Buy

Pooja Hegde Opens Up On Her Bollywood Career

Pooja Hegde Opens Up On Her Bollywood Career