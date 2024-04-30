Art & Entertainment

Do You Know ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ Actor Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' Was Approached For ‘Bigg Boss 15’?

‘TKMOC’ actor Gurucharan Singh was reportedly approached to star in controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss'.

Advertisement

Google
‘TMKOC’ Actor Gurucharan Singh Photo: Google
info_icon

Gurucharan Singh, the OG Sodhi of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, has been grabbing headlines for the past seven days. He has been missing for almost a week, and after his father filed his missing complaint, the Delhi police team has been searching for the actor. Gurucharan Singh was in Delhi to meet his elderly father in the city, and he left for the airport but went missing after that. 

Amidst reports of his missing and alleged kidnapping, one of his old interviews has resurfaced and it features him being approached for ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. Not just that, Gurucharan Singh was in talks for ‘Bigg Boss 15’ as well. 

Advertisement

Gurucharan had told ETimes in 2021, "They told me that they want me in Bigg Boss, so last time I came to Mumbai, I told them let's meet, and they were telling me that they want to meet in Film City. So, I said, Let's go to Film City, no problem, but then they said that they couldn't meet at that time; they could meet later on. So, I told them I'm going back, but it is not possible. I don't know; they wanted me in Bigg Boss; whether it is true or not, I don't know."

Gurucharan Singh in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Gurucharan Singh in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Apart from working on ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, Gurucharan Singh made his Punjabi movie debut in 2018, and was seen in a film titled 'RIPS Damanjeet Singh Sodhi'. 

Advertisement

Gurucharan finally made an exit from ‘Taarak Mehta’ in 2020 due to his father's illness, and had said at the time, "There were a few other things I had to address, and life went on." 

On Saturday, the Delhi Police Special Cell reached Gurucharan's home in Palam to investigate further about his disappearance. The actor was seen in CCTV on April 22 near the Delhi airport. Gurucharan Singh's father filed a missing complaint, and revealed that his son had left for Mumbai on April 22 but never reached there. There have also been speculations that he was about to get married soon, and of him not being well financially.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  2. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  3. Google Layoffs: Python Team Cut Signals Globalization Strategy Shift, Sparks Concerns
  4. Taylor Swift Breaks Record: Dominates Top 14 On Billboard Hot 100, Ranks All Tracks From 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album Taking The Total To 32 Songs On Chart!
  5. ‘TMKOC’ Actor Samay Shah Recalls Last Conversation With Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi', Refutes Depression Rumours
  6. Comparative Analysis: How 2024 Lok Sabha Election Voter Turnout So Far Has Declined from 2019
  7. India's Team Selection For T20 World Cup LIVE: Squad Announced; Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Included
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: Why Kejriwal Was Arrested Before LS Polls, SC Asks ED