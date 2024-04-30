Do You Know ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ Actor Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' Was Approached For ‘Bigg Boss 15’?

Gurucharan Singh, the OG Sodhi of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, has been grabbing headlines for the past seven days. He has been missing for almost a week, and after his father filed his missing complaint, the Delhi police team has been searching for the actor. Gurucharan Singh was in Delhi to meet his elderly father in the city, and he left for the airport but went missing after that.
Amidst reports of his missing and alleged kidnapping, one of his old interviews has resurfaced and it features him being approached for ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. Not just that, Gurucharan Singh was in talks for ‘Bigg Boss 15’ as well.
Advertisement
Gurucharan had told ETimes in 2021, "They told me that they want me in Bigg Boss, so last time I came to Mumbai, I told them let's meet, and they were telling me that they want to meet in Film City. So, I said, Let's go to Film City, no problem, but then they said that they couldn't meet at that time; they could meet later on. So, I told them I'm going back, but it is not possible. I don't know; they wanted me in Bigg Boss; whether it is true or not, I don't know."
Apart from working on ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, Gurucharan Singh made his Punjabi movie debut in 2018, and was seen in a film titled 'RIPS Damanjeet Singh Sodhi'.
Advertisement
Gurucharan finally made an exit from ‘Taarak Mehta’ in 2020 due to his father's illness, and had said at the time, "There were a few other things I had to address, and life went on."
On Saturday, the Delhi Police Special Cell reached Gurucharan's home in Palam to investigate further about his disappearance. The actor was seen in CCTV on April 22 near the Delhi airport. Gurucharan Singh's father filed a missing complaint, and revealed that his son had left for Mumbai on April 22 but never reached there. There have also been speculations that he was about to get married soon, and of him not being well financially.