DJ Martin Garrix On His India Tour: The Indian Crowd Has Some Of The Best Energy Out There

Dutch DJ-producer Martin Garrix is all set to embark on his India tour, his first since 2018. The 26-year-old is geared up for his sixth visit to India after a successful stint at the Sentio World Tour and high-flying performances at Tomorrowland, Lollapalooza, UMF and Creamfields last year.

He will start his tour from March 3 in Bengaluru, followed by Hyderabad on March 4 and then head to Chennai on March 5. Next up, he will perform in Pune in the first half of the day and then head to Mumbai to perform on March 8. He will follow it up with a performance in Kolkata on March 10, followed by New Delhi on March 11 and wrap up his tour in Ahmedabad on March 12.

In an exclusive chat with Outlook India, the two-time MTV EMA winner and four-time World's #1 DJ talked about what he’s looking forward to with the India tour and his process of creating a track. Excerpts from the interview:

You are all set to kick off your India tour, what are you currently feeling?

I’m super excited to kick off the India tour! Planning the tour was a team effort. We wanted to make sure we visited as many cities as possible and give fans an unforgettable experience.

Any particular set of audience you wish to reach?

The Indian crowd has some of the best energy out there! I’m excited to have everyone come together - party, spread love and forget about all their worries for a little bit.

Most of us know you as the ‘Animals’ artist, apart from your famous tracks ‘Scared to be Lonely’, ‘Summer Days’. What's your most favourite track?

This really differs from time to time. Some songs will always be special in my sets because everyone knows the words, but I also love playing new music. Being able to test it out and get the crowd’s first reaction to a new song is always special.

What really motivates you to create a song?

Making music is my biggest hobby, so even if I have a day off you will still be able to find me in the studio most of the time.

Are you looking at doing more tours or just taking time off to create songs?

We’re doing a lot of shows this year, but not as much as last year. This gives me some more time to unwind but also to be in the studio. I also barely did any shows the first two months of the year to work on a new project.

How do you describe your journey in the music world?

There’s still so much out there that I want to do and try. It might sound weird, but it still feels like I’m at the start. I have been able to do so many amazing things, see the most beautiful places, meet new people and experience new cultures – and I’m so grateful for it. I just want to continue pushing and challenging myself both artistically and sonically. I’m excited to see where this journey will take me next.