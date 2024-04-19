Best known for her role as Sandhya Rathi in ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’, Deepika Singh is one of the most popular faces in Indian television. The actor has been working in the industry for some time and she has managed to carve a niche for herself. Recently, the actor jumped on a social media trend and made a Reel where she danced to the song – ‘Yimmy Yimmy.’ The video went viral, and the actor got trolled for her dance moves. In a recent interview, she broke her silence and reacted to the trolls.
In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Deepika Singh talked about how she ‘agrees’ with her trolls. With utmost honesty, the actor said that she could have done better. She said, “I agree with my trolls. They are right. I know my calibre, and yes, I could have done better [in that reel]. But mere paas utna hi time tha bas, and I did the best that I could in the time I could take out from my busy schedule. If they didn’t like it, their wish to still watch it or not.”
In the viral video, the actress is seen dancing in a yellow saree as she tries to recreate Jacqueline Fernandez’s steps from the song. She added that she cannot make everyone happy and that she is fine with it. She continued, “I don’t care about trolls and their state of mind. I know my reality and that’s what matters. I know that I can’t make everyone happy, and I have made peace with that. There will always be people to judge you, and that’s fine. There are many more people who love and respect you.”
The actor has appeared in shows such as ‘Nach Baliye’ and ‘Box Cricket League’ to name a few. She is currently seen playing the role of Mangal Saxena in ‘Mangal Lakshmi.’