In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Deepika Singh talked about how she ‘agrees’ with her trolls. With utmost honesty, the actor said that she could have done better. She said, “I agree with my trolls. They are right. I know my calibre, and yes, I could have done better [in that reel]. But mere paas utna hi time tha bas, and I did the best that I could in the time I could take out from my busy schedule. If they didn’t like it, their wish to still watch it or not.”